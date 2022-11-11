A big challenge with raising children is road safety. According to the Centers for Disease Control, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among children in the U.S. In 2020, more than 600 children under age 12 were killed, and more than 63,000 were hurt. Over 38% of the children who died were not secured.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.