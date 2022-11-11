A big challenge with raising children is road safety. According to the Centers for Disease Control, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among children in the U.S. In 2020, more than 600 children under age 12 were killed, and more than 63,000 were hurt. Over 38% of the children who died were not secured.
Buckling your child up in an age/weight/height-appropriate car seat, booster seat, or seatbelt can be a lifesaver. Using a car seat (as compared to only using a seatbelt) decreases the risk for injury in crashes by 70% to 80%. Using a booster seat for children aged 4 to 8 decreases the risk of serious injury by over 44%, as compared with only using a seatbelt. Using a seatbelt for older children and adults reduces the risk of serious injury or death by almost 50%.
So, if you are having a baby, here are some essential tips on protecting your precious baby or young children. The first tip is research! Learn all you can about properly securing and protecting your children. There is so much good information available online, from your pediatrician or from parenting organizations. For instance, if you are financially strapped, do you know that in all 50 states there are government organizations, churches and charities that will provide you with a FREE car seat? Check out www.safeconvertiblecarseats.com for the online report, “Free Car Seats in All 50 US States (2022): The Ultimate Guide.”
Secure children from birth to 2 to 4 years of age in a rear-facing car seat. Buckle your infants and toddlers in the back seat (the middle of the back seat is THE safest spot) in a rear-facing car seat with a harness until they reach the maximum height or weight limit for the car seat. Read the manual before installing a car seat so that you do so properly. If you have questions about proper installation, you can contact a local car seat inspection station near you (some even offer virtual appointments).
Don’t ever place a rear-facing car seat in the front seat because, in the event of a collision, the front passenger air bags could deploy and injure or kill your child. Inspect the car seat label and manual for the proper weight and height limits. Periodically look online for any safety updates or recall notices.
When your child outgrows his/her rear-facing car seat, use a forward-facing car seat (until 5 years old) with both a harness and a top tether. Check the manual or labels for maximum height and weight, and check for any recalls or safety notices.
When your child outgrows the forward-facing car seat, move up to a belt-positioning booster seat in the back seat. Ensure a proper seatbelt fit by positioning the lap belt across the upper thighs (not the stomach). A properly positioned shoulder belt should lie across the center of the chest and shoulder — not across the face or neck and not off the shoulder. Note: seat belt fit can change from vehicle to vehicle, so a child may need a booster seat in one car but not another.
Once the seat belt fits correctly without a booster seat, simply use the seat belt — on EVERY trip! Proper seat belt use without the need of a booster seat usually occurs when a child is between 9 and 12 years old. Keep him or her buckled in the back seat through the age of 12.
Children are America’s most precious treasure, so do all you can to protect your children. Share this column with your friends and family around the nation to help them protect their children.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
