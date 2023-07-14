CHESTERTOWN — After hearing from numerous departments, Kent County Commission President Ron Fithian introduced the first speaker under public comments in the June 27 meeting.
“Pay attention. This man’s at every meeting and seldom says anything, so this has got to be important,” Fithian said.
What resident and retired local government employee John Massey brought up during the public comment portion stirred other voices, not just Commissioners Fithian, Albert Nickerson, and John Price. It also brought into the conversation County Administrator Shelley Heller and Economic and Tourism Development Director Jamie Williams.
Massey’s issue had to do with making the owners of short term rental properties, using platforms like Airbnb, pay the county’s 5% lodging tax.
The same issue had been discussed June 5 by the Chestertown Council, after the fiscal 2024 budget was passed.
Massey commended the commissioners for deciding how best to save taxpayers money. He said, in his research, he found 196 listed Airbnb’s and at least 300 vacation rentals in Kent County.
“These systems collect Maryland state tax but don’t collect short term rental tax,” he added.
Massey said Kent County doesn’t, but Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Montgomery, PG, Worcester, Baltimore City and Annapolis all do.
“If you ask a property owner about taxes, they’ll say Airbnb collects them. They don’t realize they owe the county 5%,” Massey said.
Heller said they have been working diligently on the issue.
She highlighted some of the difficulties involved. For one, she pointed out, there are at least 38 different platforms where people can advertise property. Typically, Heller said, the major platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo, consider Kent County small peanuts, and do not reach out.
However, when the county does the legwork, contacting the platforms, the owners often are listed as LLC’s, with no person the county can go after to request their fee.
Heller said the state is also fighting the issue. She said during Maryland Association of Counties meetings, the issue comes up at the legislative committee sessions frequently.
Right now, Heller said, reporting to the county is up to the homeowner. “It’s an honor system, basically.”
Heller said outreach on this issue is being overseen by Williams, who has been educating the public using Facebook posts, publishing in the Tidewater Trader, personally reaching out to residents. Sometimes, Williams said, the homeowner has no idea they had to pay a tax.
As Williams and her staff try to work it out, they have been confronted with some of the same problems Heller had.
“It’s definitely a complex issue. I’m not sure we get remittance from any of those (38) sites. The reporting’s complex. There are no addresses listed on these sites. It’s just a vicinity,” Willaims said.
Adding to the difficulty, the five towns in the county all have different regulations regarding short term rentals. One town, she said, makes them a business, requiring a business license. Another town classifies them as a rental, and does an inspection.
To get a grip on this, the Economic and Tourism Development Team has started a spreadsheet, reporting on an amount per night. This tracks one night’s revenue, giving the county an idea of how much revenue it could be getting.
This information will also help the county decide whether it’s reasonable to purchase software to help address the issue. Williams said there are companies like Granicus, or GovOS, that have platforms which will identify properties, send out letters and even collect the taxes and remit it to the town. The price tag, she told the commissioners, would be $15,000 per year.
Fithian said they have to ensure the revenue generated by tax collection would cover the software’s cost. He gave an example of the Bayside Landing Pool in Rock Hall. He said the cost of hiring someone to collect the money would have been more than the revenue generated by the pool customers. In that case, they decided to make the pool free.
Fithian said he didn’t want that to happen if they decided to purchase a platform to collect on the lodging tax.
Nickerson noted an honor system would not work.
What is required, they all agreed, is enforcement by the county and the towns.
“The towns have to have someone going out to the house, verifying addresses. What are their restrictions? How strict are they going to be? How deep do the municipalities want to go with restrictions?” Heller asked.
In Chestertown’s case, the council, during their June 5 meeting with Mayor David Foster, indicated they’re also in the process of reporting and research.
Foster said, “If we get a list of people not registered, we grab a form letter to give to the commissioners, and say we would like you to send this letter out to them.”
As was the case with Massey, a member of the public at that meeting suggested increasing the town’s revenue by enforcing Chestertown’s hotel tax. The council talked about how they could enforce the regulations put forth under Ordinance 04-2020 — Chestertown’s requirements for short term rental properties.
Councilman Tim O’Brien said the county has a list of registered short term property rentals. And some are ignoring it whether out of ignorance or not, said Councilman Tom Herz. At that meeting, then Town Manager Bill Ingersoll said a good idea would be to follow up after letters are sent to those still unregistered, then hope the county commissioners will back the town, enforcing their policy.
From the conversations based on both meetings, June 5 and June 27, Chestertown and the county are in agreement about enforcing short term rental taxes.
Williams urged communication between the county and the municipalities, saying tracking these platforms is a cumbersome and tedious process, but progress is underway.
“John, our answer is stay tuned,” Fithian remarked, responding to Massey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.