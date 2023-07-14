Commsioners talk lodging tax and collaborating with Chestertown

Kent County Commissioners, from left Albert Nickerson, Ron Fithian and John Price hear from a resident saying the county should do more to collect on short term rentals.

 wbontrager@chespub.com

CHESTERTOWN — After hearing from numerous departments, Kent County Commission President Ron Fithian introduced the first speaker under public comments in the June 27 meeting.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.