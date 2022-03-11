CHESTERTOWN — The Kent County Planning Commission on March 3 was unanimous in its vote to send an unfavorable recommendation to the county commissioners on Resolution 2021-18, which would add a text amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan eliminating the 10% rule in the Agricultural Zoning District.
In the motion, the planning commission said the resolution did not meet the criteria for public need and was inconsistent with the comprehensive plan.
The commission also agreed with following the recommendation set forth by the Agriculture Advisory Committee to keep the 10% rule intact.
Planning commission member Ray Strong made the motion, which carried 5-0 with the approval of Chair Joe Hickman, William Sutton, James Sunders and Paul Ruge Jr.
Under the county’s current zoning code, land in the Agricultural Zoning District is subject to the 10% rule, meaning only 10% of the land can be subdivided into separate lots.
For land to be subdivided it must meet three criteria, said Kent County Planning and Zoning Deputy Director Carla Gerber.
One, the lots must meet the base density requirement for the AZD.
Density is basically how many lots can be subdivided from the original plot of land, or parent parcel.
Two, the minimum lot size must be .75 acres to ensure there is enough land for a house, septic system, some open space, and a garage or shed.
The third and final criterion is the 10% rule, which limits the development of new lots to 10% of the parent parcel. There are exceptions to the rule when the new lot and the parent parcel are each at least 100 acres.
Many community members sent letters and spoke at the March 3 planning commission meeting in favor of keeping the 10% rule in place.
At Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting, Commissioner Ron Fithian said he was not in favor of the proposed text amendment and wondered if the commissioners should withdraw it from consideration.
“It’s taken on a life of its own. I understand that the Agricultural Advisory (Committee) doesn’t support it. … I hate to see something take up so much of our time. … I’m not voting in favor of it at this point,” Fithian said.
“Something has got to change. We don’t need to divide the county the way I see it being divided,” he said.
Commission President Tom Mason agreed that the debate over the 10% rule had gotten out of hand, but he did not want to see the text amendment withdrawn.
“I think we need to modify it. I think we ought to be able to work this out. … There really hasn’t been any compromise on it,” Mason said.
Commissioner Bob Jacob said he did not want to continue to “kick things down the road.”
The commissioners did not decide about the 10% rule.
On Monday, staff at the county commissioners’ office said the recommendation from the planning commission will be put on the agenda for a future county commissioners’ meeting.
