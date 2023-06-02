Buying a home can be a stressful process, whether you are a first-time buyer or experienced. Knowing what to expect and preparing ahead of time can save you money. For many, buying a home is a way to build wealth as home values continue to rise. Being prepared to purchase is crucial, especially since there are many distinct types of mortgage loans available, noted Mid-Shore Board of Realtors preferred partner Kari Anderson, with Oceans Lending.
The most widely used loans for home purchase are:
Conventional: At a 620 credit score, you can have access to this loan with as low as 3 percent down payment, depending on your income, and it allows you to spend up to 50 percent of your gross income on a home and the debts you have.
FHA: Government loan, starts at 580 credit score, allows for a low-down payment of 3 1/2 percent. Depending on your credit score, it will allow you to spend up to 56.99 percent of your gross income on your home payment and debts.
USDA: Government loan that is income based. Anderson said this type of loan is exceedingly popular on the Eastern Shore because it is a no money down loan. Most lenders prefer that you have at least a 620 credit score and it allows you to spend up to 41 percent of your gross income on house payment and debts. (Higher credit score participants may be able to go up to 43 percent.)
VA: Government loan only available to veterans and service members. Most lenders say you need to have a 580 credit score, but VA loans do not have any specific credit score and no debt-to-income requirements.
Above a purchase price of $726,200, there are distinct types of loans available called non-QM or portfolio loans. Although not backed by the government or Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, they typically are associated with higher rates, down payments, and depending on the product, the homebuyer must have at least a 640 credit score.
Your credit score plays a significant role in determining the types of loans you will have access to, and the rate you will receive. Most people have three credit scores, and mortgage lenders use the middle of those scores.
Credit scores are based on five components: payment history, credit utilization, types of credit, length of credit history and recent credit applied for. Payment history and credit utilization make up about 65% of your overall score.
It is recommended that you review your credit reports prior to purchasing a home. Although a score is not available, every US citizen has free access to their credit reports yearly, at annualcreditreport.com. Reviewing the reports to make sure the information is accurate and taking care of any issues beforehand will save you time and money once you are in the home-buying process.
In addition to working to boost your credit score, buyers need to make sure they have funds available for the purchase. Funds can come from gifts, grants, savings, down payment assistance and you can even borrow from your retirement account. Whether you use a loan with a downpayment or not, purchasing does require some one-time buyer paid closing costs. When getting a mortgage, lenders require an appraisal. You also must pay transfer taxes and money for escrow accounts. Most first-time buyers can plan on closing costs being 3 to 4 percent of the purchase price.
Megan Rosendale, president of Mid-Shore Board of Realtors, recommends working with local professionals; it helps make the process and preparation easier. They can give you tips and tricks to boost your credit score, help you determine your purchasing power and guide you on all the financial aspects of buying a home.
Make sure you shop around; not all mortgage lenders are the same, she said. Compare overall costs, rates, and options available.
Rosendale noted local mortgage lenders have knowledge about local grants that others may not be aware of and have access to the best the market can offer. You will have better access to your hometown lender who can provide you individual service without sacrificing higher costs.
For more information on mortgage loans, contact Kari Anderson, Oceans Lending, NMLS# 1738852 at 410-218-8616 or by email at kanderson@oceanslending.com.
The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors has over 600 Realtors and Affiliates. The mission of the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and utilize real property. See www.midshoreboarofrealtors.com for more resources and information.
