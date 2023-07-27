EASTON — The University of Maryland Extension is hosting a free Home Energy Workshop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Talbot County Community Center, 10028 Ocean Gateway, Easton. Register to discover practical, cost-effective and innovative strategies to improve your home energy performance or design a solar power system that will meet your needs. Extension specialists and industry representatives will provide valuable information to help you improve your home’s energy-efficiency and determine if solar will work for you.
Are you thinking about a home improvement project to reduce your energy bills? Have you thought about going solar, but don’t know if it will pay off? Have you heard about heat pumps, EVs, electrification and battery storage, but want to know more? The workshop will answer these questions and more.
With electricity prices rising 2% annually, and 18% of Maryland households facing a high energy burden, many residents are choosing to reduce or offset their home energy use. If you’re wondering how much energy your home uses, or if you’re dreading your next utility bill, then now is the time to explore energy saving opportunities for your home. Explore various financial resources, including up-and-coming incentives through the Inflation Reduction Act.
The workshop will provide practical tips, steps and tools to improve your energy efficiency, reduce your carbon footprint, and save money on your next utility bill. Workshops are appropriate for current and prospective homeowners, as well as renters. Participants will receive copies of Extension fact sheets and other informational resources.
Registration is required. More information and registration details can be found online through the University of Maryland Extension at go.umd.edu/HomeEnergy.
For additional information, or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact Drew Schiavone at dschiavo@umd.edu or 301-432-2767.
