EASTON — The University of Maryland Extension is hosting a free Home Energy Workshop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Talbot County Community Center, 10028 Ocean Gateway, Easton. Register to discover practical, cost-effective and innovative strategies to improve your home energy performance or design a solar power system that will meet your needs. Extension specialists and industry representatives will provide valuable information to help you improve your home’s energy-efficiency and determine if solar will work for you.

  

