In January, many hopeful people make New Year’s Resolutions. Not surprisingly, a recent study revealed that while fifty-nine percent of adults between eighteen and thirty-five make these resolutions, most abandon these hopes within weeks. Only nine percent succeed!
To make real lasting changes takes true dedication — that’s why the American Revolution was not called the “American Resolution.” Our founding fathers paid dearly for their efforts as many lost all their property, some were executed, and most ended their lives in anonymity. Yet their committed sacrifices helped us to become a free nation.
Today two of the biggest areas in our nation that need a true revolution are alcohol and drug abuse addiction. While the national divorce rate hovers around fifty percent, if alcoholism exists in the home, the chance of divorce in the home triples. Approximately fifteen million Americans struggle with alcoholism. The chances of this happening are radically high as statistics show that one in twelve men and one in twenty-five women struggle with alcoholism.
Equally alarming are the statistics on drug addiction. In 2017 statistics revealed that nearly thirty-nine percent of adults struggled with drug addiction. That shocking number shows that approximately nineteen million Americans were addicted to drugs. And one person in eight has a simultaneous struggle with both alcohol and drugs!
To make lasting changes in your life requires sincere commitment and real help. If you or someone you love struggles with these addictions, please seek competent professional help. While inpatient facilities can work, they are very expensive. And patients must want to be there and make sincere life changes.
So what options are there that do not require costly investments and inpatient treatment? If you truly want to conquer addictions, seek out a faith-based program. Over four hundred independent studies have been conducted on this issue and clearly report astounding results, with forty to sixty percent of graduates never returning to substance use.
Two of the most notable recovery programs are Alcoholics Anonymous(AA) and Celebrate Recovery(CR). Check out both and go where you feel you will have the best chance of success. But the key is to stick with whatever program you select. Both AA and CR follow a comparable12-step program with accountability. While Alcoholics Anonymous refers to a “higher power”, Celebrate Recovery follows a biblically based 12 step model. AA is strictly for alcohol addiction, but CR addresses over fourteen life hindering issues.
Alcohol Anonymous was started in Akron Ohio in 1935, is available in 180 countries, and has over two million members. Started in 1991 in Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California, Celebrate Recovery is offered in over 34,000 churches worldwide and over five million people have graduated from it. More than seventy percent of the people who attend Celebrate Recovery do not have a church background. This program offers programs for adults, teens and pre-teens.
While most recovery groups only focus on a single issue, Celebrate Recovery has a large umbrella of offerings. Celebrate Recovery also helps people with anger issues and victims of sexual abuse.
No matter what your addiction or addictive behavior is, you can find help. No matter what program you investigate, the first thing you need to know that if you want to get better you can! No one can instill the desire to get clean and no one can make you attend meetings and share. But those who commit to getting healthy can have a solid chance at achieving that goal. Visit www.AA.org to learn more about Alcoholics Anonymous and visit www.celebraterecovery.com.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.