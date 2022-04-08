Effective mulching can aid in weed control, improve aesthetic beauty, define boundaries, reduce erosion and decrease water runoff. These nine tips for mulching your yard can make this a simpler and more effective process.
1. Plan first.
Assess your yard to determine if you need to redo flower and shrubbery beds or expand your mulching plan to include banks or root areas. How much mulch will you need? How much have you budgeted? Will you buy it in bulk and haul it or have it delivered? If you buy it in bags from the local lawn shop, how many bags will you need? (Don’t forget to ask if they will deliver it.) Or do you plan to hire a landscaper to install it?
2. Decide on types of mulch.
Do you prefer natural or artificially colored mulch to accent your home and plantings? Do you want real mulch or colored rubber mulch made from recycled tires? (Many people also use this on play areas, sport courts, and around swing sets for children to protect against injury.) You can also use pine straw or shredded bark. If you want to go exotic, consider using cocoa bean shells, nut hulls, or even seaweed.
3. Use clean mulch.
Be sure to buy mulch from a reliable source. If you buy mulch that has been stored next to a field of weeds, you could end up with noxious seeds sprouting all over your yard.
4. Remove prior mulch.
Remove built up mulch. If you do this around your home or auxiliary structures, order a termite inspection and treatment if necessary. Mulch makes great feeding ground for unseen termites. (Termites will have straight antennae and four wings that are almost twice the size of their bodies; ants have L-shaped antennae and four wings that are about the same size as their bodies.)
5. Vary thickness.
Vary the thickness of mulch layers. Closer to sidewalks or pavement edges, thin out your mulch. Around trees, taper your mulching for an even effect, also saving money.
6. Prevent erosion.
Cover bare spots to reduce erosion. On challenging banks, implement a mulching plan to keep the soil in place and prevent weed growth. If you own waterfront property, you can also consider using seaweed that washes up on your beach. The decaying seaweed is free, can hold soil in place and will also deposit nutrients back into the soil.
7. Use the right amount.
Use three inches of mulch on flower beds to retard weed growth and reduce the need to irrigate because it maintains moisture. However, with inorganic mulch or pea gravel, two inches is sufficient. And mulch twice a year.
8. Don’t forget your trees.
Mulching around the base of your trees makes a decorative accent and holds water for tree growth. It also protects younger trees from mowers and stops other plants from growing up.
9. Be cautious with plastic.
Many people will place a layer of filter cloth or black plastic (5 mil) underneath their mulch to prevent weed growth. It may also provide the benefit of creating moisture under the plastic removing the need for watering. On the other hand, it also could prevent much needed rain from penetrating the soil and cause water runoff. Finally, the black plastic can appear tacky when the mulch shifts and the black plastic shows through.
If you question the best options for your yard, consult your local lawn and garden shop for expert advice. They can answer any questions you may have as well as show you the latest products for plant, shrub, and tree care.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
