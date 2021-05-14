NEW CARROLLTON – The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development today announced the Fiscal Year 2022 application round for five State Revitalization Programs will open on May 17.
These programs offer funding to support local housing, community and economic development and other revitalization projects. They are part of the department’s commitment to helping the state’s local governments and nonprofit agencies achieve their community revitalization and economic development goals.
Specifically, Governor Hogan’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget includes the following* for State Revitalization programs:
Community Legacy: $6 million
- Strategic Demolition Fund – Statewide: $7 million
- Strategic Demolition Fund – Project C.O.R.E.: $7 million
- Baltimore Regional Neighborhood Initiative (BRNI): $12 million Capital, $500,000 Operating
- National Capital Strategic Economic Development Fund: $7 million Capital, $200,000 Operating
- Seed Community Development Anchor Institution Fund: $10 million
*All FY22 funding levels are subject to change.
If this is your first time applying to one of the aforementioned State Revitalization Programs, contact a regional project manager for more information and to determine your eligibility. For a map of regions and additional contact information, visit https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Communities/Documents/SRP/PM-Map-ContactInfo.pdf.
Applications will be due on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. The application portal will be open Monday, May 17.
Community Legacy and Strategic Demolition Fund-Statewide projects must be in a Sustainable Community, or in an Opportunity Zone in Allegany, Garrett, Somerset and Wicomico Counties.
In addition to being located in a Sustainable Community, BRNI projects should be located in an area targeted by an eligible BRNI applicant.
National Capital Strategic Economic Development Fund applicant projects should be in Sustainable Communities located: 1) in Prince George’s County, at least in part, within the boundary created by Interstate 495 in the State and the District of Columbia; OR 2) in Montgomery County, within an Enterprise Zone or the boundary created by: a) Prince George’s County, b) Maryland Route 200, c) Interstate 270, d) Interstate 495 to the Maryland state line, and e) The District of Columbia.
Seed Community Development Anchor Institution Program projects must be located in an area of blight and support the improvement of a neighborhood that surrounds an anchor institution. Projects DO NOT need to be located inside of a Sustainable Community, but projects in Sustainable Communities will be given priority consideration for funding.
To see your jurisdiction’s Sustainable Community or Opportunity Zone boundaries, use the online revitalization mapping tool found at this website: https://www.dhcd.state.md.us/GIS/revitalize/.
Projects should help achieve the strategies outlined in a local government’s Sustainable Communities plan. All Sustainable Community plans can be found at https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Communities/Pages/dn/communities.aspx.
Application training will be hosted online this year, with dates to be determined. The website will be updated with training dates and registration links.
For additional program and application information, visit https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Communities/Pages/StateRevitalizationPrograms/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.