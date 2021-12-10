From left, Mid-Shore Board of Realtors Community Service Member Gary Marquardt; MSBR Community Service Chair Diana Albers; St. Michaels Community Center Executive Director Patrick Rofe; and MSBR Community Service Member Leslie Stevenson. Mid-Shore Board of Realtors recently provided a $1K contribution to the St. Michaels Community Center to help address food security.
EASTON — Mid-Shore Board of Realtors recently provided a $1,000 contribution to the St. Michaels Community Center to help address food security in local communities.
The funds were raised through a crab feast raffle sponsored by Mid-Shore Board of Realtors over the summer and will be used to help the St. Michaels Community Center provide pantry bags and meals to Bay Hundred families and individuals in need.
“The St. Michaels Community Center is fulfilling an important role in our community in making sure no one in the Bay Hundred area goes hungry,” said SMCC Executive Director Patrick Rofe. “So this kind of support from the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors and all our donors is critical in helping us to fulfill our mission of serving, empowering and connecting our community.”
“Our Realtors and leadership are deeply invested in the communities we serve,” said Mid-Shore Board of Realtors President Gwen Eskridge. “Contributing to organizations like the St. Michaels Community Center helps everyone by helping to make our communities more resilient.”
The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors advocates for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and use real property while providing its members with resources in accordance with the Realtor Code of Ethics, with more at midshoreboardofrealtors.org.
Donations to SMCC and proceeds from the Treasure Cove Thrift Shop in St. Michaels help the nonprofit provide year-round community programs and services that serve, empower, and connect people from throughout the Bay Hundred area. More information available at stmichaelscc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.