Mid-Shore Pro Bono offers new tenant counsel services

Mid-Shore Pro Bono recently received grant funding from Maryland Legal Services Corporation and Equal Justice Works to expand MSPB’s legal assistance for tenants, including in-court access to representation. The funding supports pro-bono legal services for tenants facing eviction and helps bring four new staff to support MSPB’s housing initiative, with two attorney-organizer teams serving the Lower and Mid-Shore regions. More is at www.midshoreprobono.org.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Mid-Shore Pro Bono recently received funding from two grants to help provide access to pro-bono legal services for tenants facing eviction.

