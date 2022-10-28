EASTON — The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors celebrated its 25th anniversary, handed out awards and installed newly elected officers and directors on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center in Grasonville.
Outgoing 2021-22 President Gwen Eskridge of Coldwell Banker Chesapeake was thanked and commemorated by the membership and by Easton Mayor Bob Willey as she passed the gavel to Megan Rosendale of Rosendale Realty.
“It has been a wonderful year and the association accomplished a great deal, including holding a successful golf tournament raising $24,000 for Habitat for Humanity,” Eskridge noted.
Awards were presented and Amanda Chalupa received the Rookie Realtor for all she has accomplished as a newer agent. Robin Burton with Powell Realty received the Community Service award, and Dawn Nelson-Jenkins with ATG Title was named the Affiliate of the Year.
The Realtor of the Year went to Judy Germain of Benson and Mangold, a past MSBR board president. Germain received citations from Senator Adelaide Eckardt and Delegates Johnny Mautz, Steve Arentz, Chris Adams and Jeff Ghrist.
Yolanda Muckle, president of Maryland Realtors, installed the directors. Michael and Tammy Rosendale installed Megan Rosendale as the newly elected Mid-Shore Board of Realtors president. Megan is a third generation Realtor and the fifth member of her family to serve as president of their local Association. She noted she has been in the real estate industry since she was little, and this isn’t just a job to her; it is part of her DNA and she promised to give the office of president the respect it deserves.
As president, Rosendale said she plans to focus on local forms and disclosures and raising awareness of the Realtor Party Action Committee that supports Realtor friendly candidates and property rights concerns. Creating a local down payment assistance program is another initiative Rosendale plans to create while president.
The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors 2022-2023 executive committee includes: Megan Rosendale, president, with Rosendale Realty; Gwen Eskridge, immediate past president, with Coldwell Banker; Shelby Roney, president-elect, with Benson and Mangold; Michelle Abplanalp, secretary, with Rosendale Realty; and Trey Quinn, treasurer, with Fidelity First Home Mortgage.
The 2022-23 directors include: Andy Beavon with Wright Real Estate; Kathleen Brenton with Brenton Realty Group; Shandell Green with Douglas Realty; Mary Mabry with the Griffin-Higgins Team of Keller Williams Realty Delmarva; Lori McDonald with Easton Shore Title Company; Leslie Stevenson with Long and Foster; and Darlene Wheatley with Benson and Mangold.
The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors has more than 600 Realtors and Affiliates from Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. The mission of the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and use real property.
