EASTON — Members of the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors Community Service Committee met with Silvia Serrano, the new Habitat homeowner, at the Habitat office in Trappe and gave her useful household items to help jumpstart her homeownership experience.
Serrano, mother of two, started the process in February of 2017 and will close on her new home later this month.
Serrano said, “You have to really, really, want this, it was hard, but it was my dream and now it is real.”
Not only did Serrano contribute her sweat equity, but her children helped provide the needed hours as well, not by hammering nails but by writing book reports. Serrano said it was a family effort, the girls even went with her to Lowes and attended a workshop on general household repairs.
Habitat partnered with Pickering Creek to landscape Habitat built homes to create pollinators by planting hydranges and roses and other plants. Serrano said the girls have enjoyed seeing the flowers and tending to the plants.
“The real joy has been meeting so many people I would not normally have the opportunity to get to know,” Serrano said.
Mid-Shore Board of Realtors appreciated being able to provide items to the new homeowner. Diana Albers, MSBR membership committee chair, rallied the committee and items like cleaning supplies, welcome mats, cutting boards, kitchen utensils and other day-to-day provisions were contributed.
It is so exciting to see a new homeowner and the pride that comes with homeownership, noted Albers.
Habitat for Humanity-Choptank is a nonprofit housing organization working with residents of Dorchester and Talbot counties. Its vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat works toward this vision by building and improving homes in partnership with the individuals and families in need of a decent and affordable place to live. For more information, see habitatchoptank.org or call 410-476-3204.
The mission of the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and utilize real property. MSBR provides its members with resources to conduct business professionally in accordance with the Realtor Code of Ethics.
