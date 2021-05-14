MCLEAN, Va. — Freddie Mac recently released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.94 percent.
“Since the most recent peak in April, mortgage rates have declined nearly a quarter of a percent and have remained under three percent for the past month,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Low rates offer homeowners an opportunity to lower their monthly payment by refinancing and our most recent research shows that many borrowers, especially Black and Hispanic borrowers, who could benefit from refinancing still aren’t pursuing the option.”
The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.94 percent with an average 0.7 point for the week ending May 13, 2021, down from last week when it averaged 2.96 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.28 percent. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.26 percent with an average 0.6 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.30 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.72 percent. The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 2.59 percent with an average 0.3 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.70 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.18 percent.
