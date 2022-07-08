If you must make a self-move, make a smart one! Through numerous self-moves I’ve learned many invaluable lessons that can make your self-move easier. Take advantage of these eight moving truck safety hacks on your next move:
1. Get the right truck.
Pay a moving company to assess your belongings to ensure you rent the proper sized truck. On my first self-move, I will never forget these words a friend shared after several hours of loading, “You need a second truck!”
2. Handle with care.
While the movers are estimating the size truck you need, also request an estimate of what they would charge to carefully wrap your irreplaceable possessions and load your vehicle. To spare your back and expedite loading and unloading, buy a hand truck that converts into a moving dolly.
3. Find the right company.
Check reviews for the best truck to rent. Which vehicles have the best reviews? What costs are involved? Do the vehicles come with unlimited miles? Are they equipped with tracking devices like LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery Systems? (If not, can you install one for your use and remove when completed?) What happens if unexpected events delay you returning your truck? How much notice do you need to reserve your vehicle? What insurance do they provide and what coverage does your own insurance provide to cover the vehicle and your possessions?
4. Pack smart.
Buy strong packing tape, padded packing blankets and thick markers to identify each box’s contents. Triple tape all box seams. Fill voids in boxes with towels, sheets or clothes. Do not pack containers of liquids that can ruin contents of boxes. (If you must carry liquid containers wrap them in plastic bags or trash bags and pack vertically.) Instead of purchasing expensive clothing boxes use zip ties to bundle clothes on hangers together and cover with heavy duty extra-large trash bags. Be sure to use an inventory ap to cover your belongings in case of loss.
5. Inspect the truck.
Complete a thorough inspection for all the dents, scratches and defects and note them on the inspection form. Ensure that all lights, turn signals, mirrors, door locks and brakes are in excellent working condition. If not, exchange the vehicle or have the rental office repair them.
6. Secure your load.
If you are not certain how to load effectively, hire a packer to be “load master.” Secure your load with proper straps and tie-downs across the vehicle to prevent shifting during transit. With the high price of diesel fuel, buy a locking gas cap for the trip to avoid fuel theft.
7. Drive Cautiously.
Give yourself double the braking space you would have in your car. Watch your side mirrors more than you do in your car. Do not attempt sudden, sharp turns, and make wider turns to safely clear intersections. Watch for height restrictions and make detours if necessary. Avoid passing cars and stay out of the passing lane. Park so you can pull through a space and not have back up. ALWAYS lock your doors. Be vigilant for potential hazards or slowdowns and expect the unexpected. Constantly check your side mirrors so you are aware of all traffic.
8. Plan your trip.
Get a paper atlas or map and plan your trip because many areas will have no cel coverage. Share your itinerary with friends and regularly update them on your progress. Alert them of any trouble and contact them upon your safe arrival.
Take your time when driving and employ these safety tips to make your move smooth and uneventful.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
