MSBR announces Homeowner Down Payment Program

EASTON — Mid-Shore Board of Realtors is excited to announce a down payment grant program to assist local families who work in the area to be able to live near their employer.
The Mid-Shore Love Down Payment Grant program is the brainchild of Megan Rosendale, MSBR president. Rosendale wanted to do something to help local trades and service providers afford to live close to where they work.
“All too often, we see electricians, servers and nurses commute long distances, even from Delaware, to work in our local counties,” said Rosendale.
Mid-Shore Love Down Payment Grant is for people working in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s or Talbot counties, who are also buying a primary residence in these same five counties. The income limit is based on the USDA amounts and the applicant’s buyer’s agent, or the seller’s agent, needs to be a Mid-Shore Realtor.
As a third generation Realtor, Rosendale saw all too often individuals and families who want to buy a home in the county where they are employed only to find nothing they could afford. Maryland has a housing shortage of 120,000 units, so finding an affordable home is a struggle. This down payment program won’t end the housing shortage, but it can make a difference to a family trying to buy locally.
The Mid-Shore Love Down Payment Grant program is administered by Mid-Shore Board of Realtors and the funds run through the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3).
The program is funded through fundraisers that are open to the public, and the first fundraiser is a Casino Night on May 5, at the Elks Lodge in Easton. After this fundraiser, MSBR will hold additional events to raise funds and awareness. The grant is a first-come, first-served program and when the funds run out then no additional grants are disbursed until the grant program is refunded.
For tickets to the fundraiser go to the MSBR website: www.midshoreboarforealtors.com or donations may be made directly to the program through the Mid-Shore Community Foundation at www.mscf.org.
The eligibility information and application can be found on the website, www.midshoreboarforealtors.com, and applications can be emailed to msbr@msbrmd.com or brought to or mailed to Mid-Shore Board of Realtors, 8615 Commerce Dr., Suite 2, Easton, MD 21601. For help or additional information contact MSBR at msbr@msbrmd.com or call 410-822-8767.
Rosendale said she is all about being local and believes it is important that people have a vested interest in their community.
“What better way to be vested if they are living and working in the same community,” she said. “We hope local businesses and industries will participate in this program or match the MSBR down payment with one of their own.”
The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors has over 600 Realtors and Affiliates from Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties. The mission of the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and utilize real property. See www.midshoreboarofrealtors.com for more resources and information.
