The Latin phrase “caveat emptor” means, “let the buyer beware.” It warns the buyer to perform due diligence before purchasing. Supply and demand can sometimes tempt a homebuyer to make a poor choice by purchasing sight unseen. No matter how great the online videos and photographs, there is no substitute for a live showing.
Sadly, it can be expensive if you purchase without seeing the property. A friend of mine made a bad buying decision by purchasing a home based solely on a virtual tour and a home inspection. If my friend, a former home builder, had viewed the home in person and attended the home inspection, he wouldn’t have purchased this home and would have saved over $60,000 in post-purchase repairs!
So, how do you exercise effective due diligence? The first crucial step is to determine not to buy without seeing the property. The second key step is to look at your prospective purchase logically and not emotionally. You need to switch from being “in love” with the house to becoming an objective observer taking detailed notes. If, after satisfactorily evaluating the home, you decide to buy it, take advantage of all protections that are available.
An effectively written offer to purchase will include numerous inspection opportunities that protect you. Don’t waive these, even in a multiple offer situation (unless you can afford to pay for any defects after closing). The seller’s disclosure included in the contract will shed light on problems which could warrant additional inspections. These 10 inspections are invaluable:
1. Home inspection.
Does the inspector employ technology such as a drone for roof inspections? Does his/her contract have many areas that would let him/her off the hook in case they miss something? If so, consider another inspector.
2. Well inspection.
What other tests can you add to the standard well test to get the most thorough assessment?
3. Septic inspection.
If ordering a septic test, always opt for more thorough pick and shovel test.
4. Termite inspection.
Even if you pay cash for your property, still opt for this. Have accessory buildings inspected as well.
5. Radon inspection.
Here’s the truth about radon — it occurs all over and impacts homes with basements, crawl spaces and slabs.
6. Chimney inspection.
Chimneys hide many unseen hazards, from creosote buildup to cracks, decaying chimney crowns and animal nests. Hire a chimney expert to perform this inspection.
7. Engineering inspection.
If there is any doubt about structural integrity, hire a certified structural engineer.
8. Pool inspection.
Get a qualified pool expert to inspect your pool system. If buying in the winter, write a contract contingency for a pool inspection that includes the key phrase “this contingency to survive settlement” for it to remain in force after closing. Negotiate an amount of money that the sellers will leave in escrow until you complete the pool inspection.
9. Survey.
A location survey shows boundary lines and any infringements across property lines. Even for a cash purchase this is a wise move.
10. Title inspection.
Mortgage companies require lenders title insurance and owners can opt for owners’ coverage. Always get title insurance, even if paying cash.
Buying a home can be an incredibly rewarding experience because your home is your haven, a place to raise your family and pets and where you will make lasting memories. By being logical in your purchase approach and taking advantage of the protections afforded you, this can be one of the greatest decisions you will ever make.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
