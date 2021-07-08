CENTREVILLE — The Coldwell Banker Eastern Shore Team has welcomed two new real estate agents to their Centreville office, expanding its team to 10 agents
Steve Goss, from Chestertown, came to the Eastern Shore in 1981 to follow his passion for waterfowl hunting. He graduated from Washington College in 1988 and worked in the financial planning field for more than 30 years. Having a love for real estate made it a natural progression to join Coldwell Banker. He specializes in hunting properties, farms and second homes. Goss lives in Chestertown with his two sons Zack and Steve Jr.
Keri-Ann Thomas grew up spending weekends on the Eastern Shore, enjoying all the Chesapeake Bay has to offer. After graduating from Elon University and living around the world she made her way back, calling St. Michaels her home. Over the years she built a business assisting real estate agents with marketing and branding themselves on a local level and eventually obtained her real estate license. Thomas specializes in helping home buyers and sellers reach their dreams.
‘We are very excited to have both Steve and Keri-Ann on our team,’ said Jack Ashley, head of the Eastern Shore Team. ‘We recently opened our new offices in downtown Centreville and now we have 10 agents working to bring buyers and sellers together.’
