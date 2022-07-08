New Mid-Shore Realtors attend training

EASTON — In June, new Realtors participated in an all-day training program held at the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors office in Easton. This included a 3-hour Code of Ethics and a 1.5-hour Contracts class taught by Maryland Realtors attorney James Beslity.
New agents attending included Debby Geist-Lyons, Keller Williams Select; Chris Smith, Brenton Realty Group; Okima Rahim, Keller Williams Select; Rashira Lane, eXp Realty; Candice Andrews, Keller Williams Select; Kristin Abbott, Keller Williams Realty Delmarva; Gary Hall, eXp Realty; Ashley Lucas, Benson and Mangold; Murphy O'Neill, Coldwell Banker Chesapeake; Peter Frevel, Benson and Mangold; and Georgi Chauvin, Benson and Mangold.
The attendees also heard from Joe Domotor, senior vice president and mortgage sales manager with Provident State Bank, over lunch and learned about various mortgage programs the bank offers. Attendees also met with Donna Roberts, Bright MLS customer representative, and learned about the multiple listing services offered and the rules and regulations.
Debby Geist-Lyons said, “I found the networking to be immensely valuable. Many times, throughout the day the room would erupt in cross conversations amongst the participants, resulting in a sharing of knowledge and collaboration.”
Peter Frevel said, "I was excited to be part of the new agent orientation. It was a fantastic learning experience, which was led by a truly knowledgeable, experienced, and engaging team of industry experts. I was especially happy to meet other new agents, as well as key contacts from the Maryland Realtors and Bright MLS. Our sessions on the Code of Ethics and Contracts were extremely informative, and I finished the day feeling more confident knowing that there are so many services available to us in support of our business and career."
Okima Rahim noted, “The day was filled with so much information that I was unaware of as a new agent. It is good to know this resource are available to agents. Mid-Shore Board of Realtors does an exceptional job to ensure that agents are supported throughout their journey from the classes to the committees and networking events.”
This training is required for all Realtors and provides information about their profession and their responsibilities to each other and to their clients. The mission of the MSBR is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and use real property. MSBR provides its members with resources to conduct business professionally in accordance with the Realtor Code of Ethics.
