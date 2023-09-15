EASTON — The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors is actively involved as volunteers in the community and has a strong commitment to improving the quality of life for the residents. In fact, over 50% say they volunteer for one or more groups or organizations.
So, it comes as no surprise that the members Mid-Shore Board of Realtors have earned the Maryland Realtors Community Service Award six times in the past 12 years. These awards have brought in over $55,000 in funds, which have been used to support non-profits organizations in Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot Counties. Some of the organizations which have benefited are:
CarePacks
Meals ‘til Monday
Food for Learning
Allied Health Center at Chesapeake College
Habitat for Humanity Choptank and Tuckahoe
Neighborhood Service Center
Delmarva Community Action Center
St Martin’s Ministries
Over 80 worthy organizations have benefited from fundraisers, golf tournaments and raffles in the past years and that will not end; however, a new program was started that focuses on homeowners.
In May 2023, the members of the board created the MSBR LOVE Down Payment Grant program. This grant recognizes the hardship of higher interest rates and the lack of available workforce homes for sale by providing $1,000 toward closing costs to buyers who are living and working in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, or Talbot Counties.
Since its inception, 10 new homeowners have received grants totaling $10,000, which has helped them with various home-related expenses. From a school bus driver to a behavior health worker and a police officer, the grants provided have had a significant impact, enabling these new homeowners to cover expenses such as a dishwasher, have electrical work done and conduct home repairs. Importantly, these funds are not required to be paid back.
Information about the MSBR LOVE Down Payment Grant program, including eligibility guidelines, can be found on the website at midshoreboardofrealtors.com. MSBR emphasizes the importance of recognizing the volunteer efforts of its members, even though most Realtors and affiliate members may not seek the spotlight for their community service.
Overall, the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors is actively engaged in supporting its community through volunteerism, fundraising, and programs designed to assist new homeowners in our local area. Their commitment to improving the quality of life is evident through their ongoing initiatives.
