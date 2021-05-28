EASTON — Five new Realtors and two office administrators participated in the May orientation held at the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors (MSBR) office.
Dan Hercher, a Realtor with Chesapeake Real Estate Associates said, “The MSBR orientation was fantastic and stacked with useful information. From the warm welcome and lunch, courtesy of Provident State Bank, to the great MLS tips provided by our very own MLS Customer Support Coach, the orientation was a timely reminder of the resources available to MSBR members and affiliates. “
When asked why he became a Realtor, Hercher said, “One fortunate side of Covid is that I was afforded the opportunity to pursue a real estate license, all while working remotely and saving time normally spent commuting. The real estate market has always captured my interest and I look forward to serving many clients in the years to come”.
Joe Ciganek, Realtor with Coldwell Banker Chesapeake, said “I became a realtor because I love the Eastern Shore and I enjoy helping people. “
Ralph Sergiovanni with Long & Foster in Denton said, “I learned about some of the great resources I have available to me, as well as how to stay involved with the MSBR. I decided to become a Realtor and now I am part of a large group of talented individuals that make this industry so great to be a part of.”
Laura Anderson, President with Mid-Shore Board of Realtors shared her personal story of how she become a realtor and the challenges faced when beginning a new career. Helpful tips, the need to continue learning, and taking advantage of all that MSBR offers was also discussed by Anderson.
Those attending also heard from Martha Witte Suss, past MSBR president. Suss said on the advocacy work of the association and her role on Talbot’s Short Term Rental Review Board. She also commented on the need to network with fellow agents and stay involved in the community.
This training is required for all Realtors and provides them knowledge about their profession and their responsibilities to each other and to their clients. The mission of the MSBR is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and utilize real property. MSBR provides its members with resources to conduct business professionally in accordance with the Realtors Code of Ethics.
