Heat your home safely

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from all heating equipment, including furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves and space heaters.

EASTON — The National Fire Protection Association is urging the public to use added caution when heating their homes during the winter months, when nearly half (46%) of all U.S. home heating equipment fires occur. Home heating equipment is the second-leading cause of U.S. home fires and home fire injuries, and the third-leading cause of home fire deaths and direct property damage.

