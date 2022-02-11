According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, over 38% of U.S. households own dogs and 25% own cats. Surprisingly, Americans own over seventy-six million dogs and fifty-nine million cats. While pets give unbridled affection, they can also cause damage that may hinder offers or encourage low-ball offers. Because many home buyers may not own pets, employ proper “pet-iquette” to make your home more appealing.
Conduct both an outside and inside inspection of your home. Remove pet “landmines” from your yard and fence off an area where your pets can attend to nature. If your dog lives outdoors, use a pet friendly treatment to clean the kennel. Does your lawn have a cabled dog run with the lawn worn bare? Relocate this to another location and reseed the affected area.
Repair or replace any decking, molding, doors or walls damaged by your pets. Price doors to replace pet doors and inform your listing agent so he/she can inform interested buyers that you will provide a credit to the buyers or replace these before settlement. If your pets have scratched hardwood flooring, trim your pet’s toenails, refinish the floors and limit access to protect flooring.
If your pet has ruined carpets, replace these. If the carpets are urine soaked, you may also need to replace the padding and the subflooring. (There are some anti-microbial products you can apply to subflooring to avoid having to replace it.) However, if the carpets are in decent shape, steam clean them to restore freshness.
Active flea infestations are a huge turnoff, so have your home professionally treated for fleas or purchase “flea bombs” to activate when your home is empty. Ensure that your housebroken dogs get outside regularly. With cats, make litter boxes as odor free as possible. Not happy with your current litter box or absorbent cat litter? Conduct an online search and find something that works well.
Showing your home is the next key step to consider. While you do not want to mask or hide pet odors, you should attempt to freshen the air and there are great products available to do this. Just because your pet is friendly to your household does not mean it will not bite or scratch a buyer. To be safe, request your listing agent inform agents and buyers to not approach your pet. If your pet is an indoor family member, take it with you during showings. If you cannot do this and are not present for showings, consider buying a pet crate to secure your pet during showings. If your pet must remain free, secure it in a closed bedroom. Place a note on the door that no one is to enter and place a color photo of the room on the door so buyers can know what the room looks like.
Since most showings are brief, it should not be a major inconvenience for your pet. However, once you have a contract on your home, the home inspection is an entirely different matter. A home inspection by a qualified inspector can take three to four hours, and you and your pets will want to be away from the home. Home inspectors will get into all areas of the home and if a pet remains loose in your home it will hinder the inspection and may also accidentally get out of the house or gain access to a location in the home where it should never go.
You will have a more successful home selling process by taking these commonsense steps to make your home truly shine.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
