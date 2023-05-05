Pets in your home buying and selling process

Megan Rosendale with Stevie. She says Stevie loves this house.

 MSBR

Traditionally, the real estate business has not shown much love for pets during the home selling. The conventional wisdom was sellers should conceal all traces of their pets — the toys, bowls, beds, even the animals themselves — when prepping a home for sale. The industry is softening, as pets are becoming a plus in the marketing of homes.

