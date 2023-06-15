EASTON — Further discussions on a request to approve a critical area supplemental growth allocation for just over half of the proposed Poplar Hill development’s property are set to be heard at the Easton Planning Commission’s meeting Thursday.
The request asks the planning commission to grant a supplemental growth allocation to reclassify almost 66 acres of land in the town’s critical area from a resource conservation area to an intensely developed area.
The land in question is part of the proposed Poplar Hill mixed-use planned unit development, which includes 456 residential units — including 108 single-family detached houses, 138 townhouses and 210 apartments — along with a commercial area, a public park for the Town of Easton, community open space, walking trails, two community clubhouses and swimming pools and a satellite fire department building.
The property is owned by Kevin Sills of 5001 SHR L.C. Lane Engineering serves as the project’s design team, and attorney Ryan Showalter represents the property owner.
The proposed Poplar Hill development sits on a 120-acre parcel bounded to the north by Route 333 (Oxford Road) and on the southeast by Route 322 (Easton Bypass). It’s near the Easton Club development, the small Papermill Crossing community and a 200-acre parcel of land being acquired by Easton for a public park.
Nearly 66 acres of the eastern portion of the property are located within the critical area and are designated as a resource conservation area. About 30% to 40% of the single-family units are located within the critical area.
The critical area includes all land within 1,000 feet of Maryland’s tidal waters and tidal wetlands. Land in critical areas is assigned one of the following three classifications: resource conservation area, limited development area and intensely developed area.
Easton was originally allotted 155 acres for growth allocation, but has since used all of the land, meaning that any new growth allocation must come from Talbot County. The supplemental growth allocation is the next step in the process for the town to acquire additional acreage for the Poplar Hill project.
Because the new growth allocation must come from the county, the request was heard by both the town and county planning commissions. A joint hearing was held in early April, followed by separate deliberations with the town planning commission in mid-May and with the county planning commission on June 7.
Several dozen Talbot County residents, along with representatives from local environmental groups, submitted public comments to one or both of the planning commissions to voice opposition to various aspects of the project.
Easton’s planning commission voted May 18 to continue considerations of the request to its June 15 meeting after hearing concerns on water quality, traffic, density within the critical area and the need for an additional recreational park that’s proposed in the project.
Prior to the vote to continue, planning commission member Victoria McAndrews moved to give a negative recommendation to the town council on granting the supplemental growth allocation, but did not receive additional agreement.
The Talbot County Planning Commission voted June 7 to defer a vote until their July meeting due to several members’ absences, but heard similar concerns about water quality, traffic, stormwater management and the development’s density. Though no recommendation was made, the planning commission members present noted a need to carefully evaluate the project’s scope and benefits to Talbot County.
The Easton Planning Commission may vote to make a recommendation to the town council at its meeting Thursday. The meeting is set to begin at 1 p.m. in the Easton Town Office council chambers.
