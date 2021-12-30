EASTON — Until a lucrative offer was thrown in front of him, Rennie Gay had no plans to sell his property at 896 Port Street. But that’s exactly what he did in May 2020, when the offer was made.
Gay — who runs the oldest business on Port Street, Gay’s Seafood — made the decision after he was approached by Paul Prager, a wealthy businessman from New York who has been rejuvenating Easton and restoring its old and decrepit buildings for years.
Now, Prager is moving into Port Street to realize a goal he’s long had: resurrect the old and, to some, deteriorating waterfront street. He’s planning to build hundreds of homes and commercial businesses here, starting next year.
But Prager needs to get waterfront property. At that time, in the spring 2020, he had just a few parcels of land on Port Street, none of which hugged the Tred Avon.
Gay, who lives on Port Street, with his home just across from his riverside seafood restaurant, was then made an attractive offer: more than $1 million for his 1.7 acre property.
He accepted.
Although he’s lived there since 1998, and his family has owned the property since 1915, Gay has no worries about the sale.
“I want to start slowing down,” he said. “I’m getting old.”
Gay has roughly a year and a half until he will relocate his business and house from Port Street. He was unclear where he’s going next, at the time of an interview with him in the summer of 2021.
On paper, Gay’s property was purchased by Blue Water Sparkle LLC, one of three holding companies set up by those affiliated with Prager, according to Maryland land records.
After buying Gay out, Prager inched one step closer to owning the whole street. Technically, the businessman owns more than half of the street already, but he is working to get more property there.
Standing in his way from complete waterfront property, the best point of access in the town for developing both commercial and residential property, are four local businesses: Pep Up, Easton Point 24 Fueling, Easton Point Marina and The Boathouse.
Two of the property owners, Tim Miller with Easton Point 24 Fueling and John Schroeder with The Boathouse, are dug in, refusing to sell to Prager because they are opposed to his plans on Port Street.
One property owner, Dan Reugge of Easton Point Marina, is poised to sell to Prager, but the two have not come to a final agreement yet. Pep Up did not answer requests for comment on this story.
Other property owners in the area said they are concerned about Prager’s plans on Port Street, which include 25,000 square feet of commercial space and 500 luxury housing units, including townhomes and condominiums.
Prager’s exact plans, provided via an email response from independently owned Bluepoint Construction LLC, on Nov. 8, detail that the area will largely be redeveloped into a private community, which would include “quality, urban style homes with high-end amenities.”
From the parkway, headed into Easton Point, Prager plans for a residential area on the north side of Port Street — mainly “several boutique condominium buildings.”
A series of townhouses will line both sides of Port Street, with “private entrances,” while south of Port Street will be “grand, three-story condo buildings, four-story stacked flats, private cottages and additional townhouses.”
In the statement, Bluepoint said the waterfront street “will be completely redeveloped to provide retail and restaurant space, public gardens, bike paths, and an expansive boardwalk.”
“We believe the successful redevelopment of Easton Point is vital to the town of Easton and its surrounding communities,” Bluepoint said. “We will continue to work with the town, county, state and various stakeholders on a collaborative partnership to revitalize this historic location.”
Among those raising major concerns with Prager’s private community are the seniors living at Londonderry, a retirement community at 700 Port Street.
Londonderry sits on 29 acres, encompassing 147 cottages and 26 apartments. About 185 residents, all aged 62 and up, live there.
Irma Toce, the executive director, said she wants more transparency from Prager about the community he’s building on the street, as well as traffic calming and control on the road. Toce is worried about a major increase in volume and traffic, which could be potentially dangerous for older residents that walk around the community.
“There’s going to be an increase,” she said of the traffic. “That’s a little scary.”
Toce has pressed for answers from both the town of Easton and Prager, but they have eluded her questions with vague responses, she said. Toce is also worried about losing waterfront from the development, which she said is important for her residents.
“It loses what this waterfront means to people,” she said of Prager’s community. “And it’s the only waterfront we have.”
Blue Point Construction, in its statement, said the residential community had its own plans for expansion, but did not directly answer how it would address Londonderry’s concerns.
A number of other property owners have expressed worries and fears about major development on the street.
Among them is Miller, the owner of Easton Point 24 Fueling.
“I’m in favor of what makes sense,” Miller said. “Six hundred condos, not so much.”
Miller frequently discusses the history of Port Street, which used to be the center of commerce and trade for The Shore through its historic harbor. He’s worried that all of the history will be lost under the fold of a fully developed and private housing community.
“Sometimes I think it is perfect the way it is,” Miller said.
Prager’s plans for the street go back at least six years.
In 2016, Miller, Schroeder with The Boathouse, Reugge with the Marina and Bryan Pepper at Pep Up annexed their properties into the town of Easton to get off individual septic systems and tap into the town’s wastewater plant.
(Ultimately, that will also be the goal of Prager, who will need wastewater plant access for his community. Besides the four property owners who annexed, the rest of the street is within county boundaries.)
Their decision to annex was based on many factors, but the owners were also preparing for the eventual redevelopment of Port Street. Septic systems would be too difficult to manage with hundreds more people moving in.
During the annexation process, Prager came to town meetings and held private talks with the property owners and town council members, voicing his disapproval of the annexation, according to Schroeder.
In 2016, Prager owned nothing on the street, but he “needed a longer study period,” to figure out his plans for the property, according to Schroeder, who said he discussed the annexation with Prager that year.
Prager initially sought a year’s pause for the annexation, but he ended up with a six-month delay.
In 2018, the businessman bought his first piece of property at 846 Port Street, a warehouse with nine acres of land attached to it, for $2.6 million.
Another 1.45 acres was included in the sale from the same property owners, Marion and Ruth Frost. And in 2020, Prager successfully convinced Gay to sell his property to him.
The businessman is close to getting two more properties: one from Reugge, who owns the Marina, and Mark Hill, who runs Bailey Marine Construction.
Hill declined to comment on the story, only telling the Star Democrat he owns “land down there and talked to Prager about it.”
Reugge, who bought Easton Point Marina 10 years ago and transformed it from a “mess” to a well functioning and modernized business, confirmed he was in negotiations with Prager to sell the property and could finalize the sale within months.
“As far as I’m concerned, things are fine just the way they are, given that Easton Point will be redeveloped at some point,” said Reugge. “The Marina down here is not the town’s vision of best use for the property.”
Reugge said Prager wants to put a restaurant on the property, which the Marina owner said would be fine.
“Whatever he does down there will be done in good taste,” he said.
While he is committed to selling the property, Reugge weighed in on Prager’s overall vision, mentioning some concerns.
“On one hand, it’s great for the community, on the other, it’s giving a lot of control, a lot of power” to one person, he said.
Other property owners seem poised to sell, too. Pepper, at Pep Up, is asking Prager for $2.5 million for his property, according to Reugge.
Schroeder, the owner of the Boathouse, said he could sell if given an attractive enough offer, but what Prager has presented so far, and the amount he has been offered, is not enough for him to sell.
Schroeder has also questioned what giving up Port Street to Prager will mean for Easton.
The street is considered by many — including Mayor Robert Willey — to be the future of the town. With multiple property owners expressing different ideas to renovate and revitalize the street, the area will see brand new life breathed into it.
Port Street also connects to the downtown area, but Schroeder said Easton and Prager have the redevelopment of the street backwards: the town should be looking to make it a fully developed harbor, with a marina and boat ramps, to bring boats in rather than just cars and people — making it something like downtown Annapolis.
Schroeder said the Tred Avon river surrounding the Port Street harbor is 11 feet deep, deeper than most harbors and thus attractive for boats of all sizes.
“I told the mayor, ‘You have more linear waterfront than they do at the inner harbor in Annapolis.’ There could be a spectacular amount of boats … people would be dying to come up,” he said. “There is no place like this, and I sail all over the world. (People) are missing the point — look at it from the seaside in.”
Schroeder criticized the idea of a major, expansive housing community, arguing if “we build expensive homes there only, we shoot ourselves in the foot.”
“The government needs to look at things for the long term, not just this momentary glimpse,” he said. “The town has a restrictive, ridiculous plan. Some houses are great, but we don’t want another development. The mayor looks at that as tax revenue, but that’s a short-term solution.”
In response to these concerns, Bluepoint Construction, replying to an emailed list of questions sent to Prager by the Star Democrat, said the company believed the development plans thus far will be a benefit to Port Street.
“Incorporating the area’s rich maritime history, agricultural beauty, and cultural appeal is paramount to the project’s design,” officials wrote. “The project embodies Easton’s existing assets and distinctive resources.”
The town of Easton has shown little interest in discussing concrete plans with Prager at this stage of development.
Speaking from his office on a cool fall day, Mayor Robert Willey said Prager is operating legally in a free market.
“People can buy land as they see fit,” Willey said. “He follows the rules like everyone else.”
Fully developed plans have not been presented to the town yet, but are expected soon.
Willey said since Prager has invested so much in Easton, including revitalizing old buildings on Federal Street and in downtown at large, he was confident in the businessman’s plans, although they are not final.
“I haven’t seen anything he has done that has been a detriment to the town of Easton,” Willey said.
Bluepoint is moving relatively fast with its development. The company said its first phase of development — 40 units, including stacked flats, townhomes and cottages south of Port Street — is expected to begin in the second half of 2022.
Still, Port Street is far from completion, and plans, including Prager’s, could drastically change over the years.
But the vision laid out so far has divided those most invested on Port Street.
Evergreen owners, a private health and wellness club, said they worry about a massive overtaking on Port Street.
The Easton Economic Development Corporation, the town’s nonprofit economic organization, built out a small area master plan in 2017, which largely expressed a preference for major development and commercial properties.
Additionally, it seemed to take some liberties about future plans — one planning document originally included a waterfront hotel on Evergreen’s property, which Freya Farley, the board chair, said suggested the town expected Evergreen to sell to Prager.
Farley expressed her concerns to the town and that idea was scrapped, she said. But it was unnerving, given she wants to expand her business, construct a boathouse and build out more open, green space for Easton residents.
“I would like to find a way to preserve the property as best we can. We were clear that it would include a pretty big evolution for Evergreen and the property,” she said, adding her vision would be unlikely in the event of a large-scale housing community. “I would not be able to sustain it if that amount of development happened in the area.”
