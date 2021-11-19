With chilly weather finally arriving, people are lighting the gas logs in their fireplaces. Propane gas heat provides warming comfort, but along with it comes risks.
Propane (a.k.a. liquid petroleum gas or LP gas) is a liquified fuel stored under pressure and vaporized to a gas before leaving the above ground or underground tank on your property. When combined with air it is extremely flammable, and open flames, cigarettes, electrical sparks, and static electricity can ignite it.
Another little publicized danger is that propane can also cause frostbite if it contacts your skin — so do not let children play around the tank.
Propane is an invisible gas that emanates a rank odor. This highly unpleasant odor, which smells like sewage or a skunk, can be a lifesaver. If you smell this, immediately extinguish all candles, open flames and smoking materials. Do not use light switches, appliances, telephones or cell phones as these all can emit sparks that may ignite the leaking gas.
Get everyone and all pets out of the area where you suspect propane is leaking. Shut off the gas at the tank and call your provider immediately. If you cannot contact your provider, call 911 or the local fire department. Do not re-enter your home until your propane supplier, fire department or certified professional deems is safe to do so.
Here are three key factors to also consider. Old age; medication; colds, allergies, congestion; alcohol; drugs and tobacco can increase the difficulty in smelling. Secondly, the propane smell may also originate in a less frequented area of the house (basement, attic or garage) and accumulate unnoticed. Thirdly, the propane smell may not wake up a sleeper. So if you get even the smallest odor of gas, get out.
Another important gas of which to be aware is carbon monoxide (CO). According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 400 people die and over 50,000 go to the hospital annually due to accidental poisoning. All fuel gives off carbon monoxide when it burns, and toxic levels can accumulate because of improperly performing appliances or a blocked chimney or venting system. Large levels of carbon monoxide can cause dizziness, headaches, shortness of breath, nausea, brain damage or death.
If anyone in the house exhibits these signs, get out immediately and call 911 or the fire department. If it is safe to do, open windows to let in fresh air. Shut off any appliances that may be causing carbon monoxide. If you suspect the presence of this gas but no one is exhibiting symptoms of poisoning, contact your supplier or a certified professional to check out your propane appliances.
Prevention is the best practice where these gases are concerned. Install propane/carbon monoxide sensors ($40 to $80 each) on all levels of your home. Have your propane appliances and venting systems inspected annually. Warning signs of problems with your appliances include soot on appliances or vents, unfamiliar burning odors, increased moisture inside windows or yellow flames. If those are evident, call a repair service right away.
Never heat your home with a gas oven or range top burner. Do not use portable heaters indoors unless specifically rated for this use, and do not cook or heat with a gas or charcoal grill indoors or in the garage. Regularly check the exhaust vents of your appliance for blockages.
This is a life-saving column to read and share with those living with you and with friends near and far. With proper care, regular inspections, and installing the proper detectors you can safely enjoy the warming heat propane provides.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
