EASTON — The housing market traditionally starts to ease heading into late summer and fall. But real estate has hardly followed a traditional path over the past year since the pandemic, said Laura Anderson, Mid-Shore Board of Realtors president.
“It’s almost impossible to get an offer accepted,” said Anderson. “For every seven offers I write I might get three or four accepted. The market is still competitive; however, buyers are beginning to be more cautious than they were in the first quarter and are less willing to pull out every stop to win.”
While bidding wars are still common on the Eastern Shore, nationwide economists are starting to notice the competition lessen somewhat. It is still a sellers’ market, but not the frantic buying many have seen in the past.
Median home prices for the second quarter of 2021 increased in four of the five counties comprising the Mid-Shore. The 2021 median home prices:
• Caroline County’s median home price was $249,500 or up 9.45% over 2nd quarter of 2020.
• Dorchester County’s median home price was $237,000 up 12.86% over 2nd quarter of 2020
• Kent County’s median home price was $250,000 down 1.96% over 2nd quarter of 2020.
• Queen Anne’s County’s median home price was $410,000 up 8.19% over 2nd quarter of 2020.
• Talbot County’s median home price was $400,500 up 12.82% over 2nd quarter of 2020.
The number of homes sold in the five counties increased over 2nd quarter of 2020.
• In Caroline County, 138 homes sold in the 2nd quarter of 2021, compared to 89 the 2nd quarter of 2020
• In Dorchester County, 157 homes sold in the 2nd quarter of 2021, compared to 101 the 2nd quarter of 2020.
• In Kent County, 134 homes sold in the 2nd quarter of 2021, compared to 73 2nd quarter of 2020.
• Queen Anne’s County sold 110 more homes in the 2nd quarter of 2021 for a total of 352 homes, compared to 242 homes in 2nd quarter of 2020.
• Talbot County sold 57 more homes in the second quarter of 2021 or 226 homes, compared to 169 homes sold during the second quarter of 2020.
Houses are selling quickly. The average number of days an Eastern Shore home remains on the market is 37. Buyers should be prepared to decide quickly if they want to make an offer, realtors advise.
• Caroline County homes sold on average in 1.2 months, 47-days faster than 2nd quarter of 2020.
• Dorchester County homes sold in 1.9 months, 47-days faster than the 2nd quarter of 2020.
• Kent County homes sold on average in 2 months, 37-days faster than the 2nd quarter of 2020.
• In Queen Anne’s County homes took 1.1 months to sell, 43-days faster than the 2nd quarter of 2020.
• Talbot County homes sold in 1.5 months, 61-days faster than the 2nd quarter of 2020.
Anderson noted; “Even if the national housing market is beginning to show signs of softening, the demand for local housing remains strong. The Eastern Shore will continue to see a robust market helped by the drop in interest rates and more homes becoming available for sale.”
The Mid Shore Board of Realtors, is an affiliate of the Maryland Realtors and National Association of Realtors.
