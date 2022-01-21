CENTREVILLE — Following extensive discussion throughout their Thursday, Jan. 13, meeting, the Queen Anne’s County Planning Commission ordered an amended draft of the county’s Comprehensive Plan to be written and submitted to its commissioners for review.
Meant to be updated every 10 years, the Comprehensive Plan is an overarching, wide-ranging document detailing the county’s goals and anticipating its challenges over the next decade. The Planning Commission’s assessment and 4-1 approval of the community’s input — its newest member, Bill Sylvester, was the only opposing vote — followed a 60-day comment period in which members of the public could review a completed draft of the plan and submit comments, questions, or points of clarification to the draft writers.
Between Oct. 14 and Dec. 13, Wallace Montgomery, the firm hired by the county to oversee the plan’s drafting and design process, received 418 comments. Queen Anne’s County Planning Director Amy Moredock added that those comments came from 46 sources, consolidating agencies, groups and individuals together.
Between staff from Wallace Montgomery and Planning and Zoning, those comments were then itemized into three groups: those with recommendations for Planning Commission consideration; those related to editorial changes or only required clarification; and comments “where no changes [were] needed.”
All of the submitted comments were available to the Planning Commission in three spreadsheets, and each comment had notes and a staff recommendation attached to them.
“Time was taken for each single comment,” said Stephanie Jones, long range principal planner with Planning and Zoning. “Every single comment that came in, we reviewed it in the same manner.”
Moredock said that of the 400-plus comments submitted to her department and Wallace Montgomery, considering the two-year drafting process, none “were surprises.”
“That is an illustration of how engaged the public has been [and] how successful the visioning sessions have been — that everyone who was interested from the beginning and had been expressing their concerns and their desires had been heard,” Moredock said.
The group of comments submitted for Planning Commission consideration, made up of little over 20 percent of the comment pool, was further consolidated into 33 groups based on topic, including sewer capacity limitations, preservation, growth areas, and environmentally sensitive areas.
Of the 76 total comments comprising the groups, five were pulled and discussed specifically by the commission. Three of the five considered municipalities and the Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance, the code that ensures enough infrastructure like sewer and water is available to citizens impacted by new development.
The Planning Commission consolidated two identical comments from Centreville and Church Hill’s planning commissions, which asked for more “cooperative” language involving adequate public facility testing and annexation agreements. The QA Planning Commission complied.
The third also came from Centreville’s planning commission and resulted in the county’s commission issuing softer language on another APFO issue, stating that joint planning agreements that provide county funding for town infrastructure — such as when a town-led upgrade requires the county to upgrade its own infrastructure — “should consider compliance with the APFO.”
Another comment, submitted by Realtor Barry Waterman, said that APFO should not apply in growth areas “where we are supposed to ENCOURAGE growth, not seek to limit it.” Public Facilities Planner Steve Cohoon said that APFO is “an additional step in the development review process,” and explained that while some developments have been delayed because of the ordinance, none have been denied solely because of APFO.
The last one addressed “unsightly and hazardous” roadside litter, suggesting that the county formulate a trash committee to monitor and address the issue. While the Planning Commission acknowledged the need for a trash-related solution, they decided it was not a task of the Comprehensive Plan. Sharon Dobson, chair of the Planning Commission, asked that the issue be tacked onto the commission’s May or June agenda for further discussion.
During a joint meeting Tuesday, Jan. 11, between the Planning Commission and the County Commissioners, the “no changes needed” category drew frustration from different interest groups throughout Queen Anne’s County who felt their suggestions were not recognized. Five comments were eventually taken from the “no changes needed” category and discussed Thursday.
The first one, again from Waterman, ended in a Planning Commission resolution stating that the percentage thresholds for watershed land area with impervious surfaces be established by the Maryland Department of the Environment.
The second and third, submitted by two groups of Realtors, concerned language surrounding the county’s moderately priced housing fund. The commission’s resolution made sure the program is accessible and “much more open,” Moredock said, rather than outlining a plan that may increase a tax around the program.
The fourth and fifth, identical and again submitted by Realtor groups, involved a state-generated table in the plan’s housing chapter. The table details the state rental program, which includes the potential expansion of its rental licensing program. According to Moredock and QA Executive Director of Housing and Family Services Mike Clark, the table was not applicable directly to the county and it was taken out of the comprehensive plan.
On Tuesday and Thursday, members of the Planning Commission and Comprehensive Plan drafting team clarified that the plan is a broad, overarching, non-regulatory document and that comments making reference to specific issues or laws were not fit for the plan.
“There’s nothing that should be specific in a Comp Plan,” Planning Commission attorney Chris Drummond said, referencing a comment made by ShoreRivers concerning green infrastructure. “If it’s specific and the zoning code is not as specific, then the comp plan becomes a regulatory document.”
Between the 76 comments divided into 33 groups and five comments elevated from the “no changes needed” category, the Planning Commission approved recommendations from 80 total comments.
Those recommendations were woven into a draft of the Comprehensive Plan submitted to the commissioners Wednesday, Jan. 19. The plan will be open for comment and review through the commissioners between Jan. 25 and March 22.
A public hearing will then be held, and the commissioners are expected to vote on adopting the plan during their March 22 meeting.
The county commissioners could decide after reviewing the updated draft that it needs to be reworked. In that case, the draft would fall back into the hands of the Planning Commission.
Both Dobson and Moredock said they expect the commissioners to pass the plan.
“We’ve worked very hard to keep everyone on the same page and to keep everyone up to date,” Moredock said. “So I don’t anticipate that there would be any substantive issues that would kick (the plan) back.”
The last Queen Anne’s County Comprehensive Plan was adopted in 2010.
To view the latest draft of the Comprehensive Plan, sign up for update messaging, and learn more about its implementation process, visit qacplan2021.com.
To watch the Planning Commission’s Jan. 13 meeting, visit the QACTV YouTube page.
