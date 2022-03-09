CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County has dedicated over $1.3 million to land preservation, its largest commitment in years. The decision, made by the county commissioners Tuesday, Jan. 25, positions Queen Anne’s to receive the highest possible amount of matching state funds, totaling over $4 million in state and county contributions.
Jay Falstad, director of the Queen Anne’s Conservation Association, said that with this money, the county commissioners have demonstrated “a true commitment to the future of agriculture on the Eastern Shore.”
“With development pressure coming in from all sides,” Falstad said, “protecting farmland in the largest grain-producing county in Maryland becomes more important than ever. Queen Anne’s County is one of the leaders in land preservation in Maryland, and this commitment represents a benefit for everyone.”
The money secured by the commissioners will be invested in a program through the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation, a Department of Agriculture initiative that has preserved over 300,000 acres of farmland and woodland since 1977.
In addition to an initial allocation divided equally between Maryland’s 23 counties — approximately $880,000 this year, according to County Administrator Todd Mohn — the foundation’s annual matching funds program sees the state pay $1.50 for every dollar spent by a county.
For Queen Anne’s, the multi-million dollar commitment from state and local government would permanently dedicate the acreage of five farms as agricultural land, according to Donna Landis-Smith, program administrator with the Queen Anne’s County Soil Conservation Service.
“The steps taken at the recent county commissioner meeting show the dedication that our Board of Commissioners has towards land preservation efforts in Queen Anne’s County,” said Commissioner Jim Moran.
The commissioner’s boosted contribution — over $1 million more than last year — comes from three sources. The first is a 5% tax on properties previously used for agricultural production but transferred to residential use. The second is a personal property tax on commercial properties that have solar operations. And the third is the general fund.
The $1,333,334 committed by the QA commissioners is the highest amount the county can put into the MALPF program, maxing out the state’s highest possible contribution at $2 million. Together with the initial allocation made available by the state, Queen Anne’s County will receive over $4 million in land preservation funding for fiscal 2023.
Landis-Smith initially came to the board proposing QA commit only the $85,108 available from the agricultural transfer tax to MALPF, but a roughly 10-minute conversation from the commissioners saw that contribution increase more than tenfold.
“I am very excited about the additional funding for land preservation this year,” Landis-Smith said. “The Board of County Commissioners has always been very supportive of the MALPF program and the integrity of keeping agriculture Queen Anne’s County’s largest industry.”
