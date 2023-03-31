CHESTER — Petra Quinn, broker and co-owner of Realty Navigator has earned the nationally recognized Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource certification. The National Association of Realtors offers the SFR certification to Realtors who want to help both buyers and sellers navigate these complicated transactions, as demand for professional expertise with distressed sales grows.

