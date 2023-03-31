CHESTER — Petra Quinn, broker and co-owner of Realty Navigator has earned the nationally recognized Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource certification. The National Association of Realtors offers the SFR certification to Realtors who want to help both buyers and sellers navigate these complicated transactions, as demand for professional expertise with distressed sales grows.
Realtors who have earned the SFR certification know how to help sellers maneuver the complexities of short sales as well as help buyers pursue short sale and foreclosure opportunities.
The certification program includes training on how to qualify sellers for short sales, negotiate with lenders, protect buyers, and limit risk, and provides resources to help Realtors stay current on national and state-specific information as the market for these distressed properties evolves. To earn the SFR certification, Realtors are required to be in good standing with the National Association of Realtors, and complete REBAC’s Short Sales and Foreclosures: What Real Estate Professionals Need to Know course.
Realty Navigator is a full-service, independently owned and operated real estate brokerage with offices in Annapolis and Chester. The brokerage provides customized real estate listing services, residential homes, and land for sale from Brandywine, Prince George’s County, to Kent Island, Talbot, Caroline, and Queen Anne’s counties.
Agents may be reached at 443-256-3773 or 410-643-3404. To speak to Quinn, call 443-600-1986.
