EASTON — Maryland’s May 2021 housing market continued its robust growth with home sales reaching 9,334, an increase of 46.1 percent over the previous year’s sales of 6,389, according to the Maryland Realtors real estate group.
Average sales price rose 19 percent to $435,504 over last year’s figure of $366,059. The median sales price of $370,000 grew 14.9 percent from $322,000 in May 2020.
Talbot County numbers also reflect this statewide strong market. Low mortgage interest rates and more transplants to the Shore from New York, the Washington D.C. area and other metro areas have spurred strong demand for homes. Limited supplies of homes for sale along with inflationary pressures on materials and labor are so pushing up prices.
Talbot County average sold price was $718,272 up 88.89 percent over May of 2020. Median Sold price was $425,000 and increase of 41.9 percent from 2020.
According to the Realtors group, 81 homes sold in May and the average number of days a home stayed on the market was 39 compared to 91 days in 2020.
“With houses moving to sold after only 6 days, this market definitely remains strong,” said Dee Dee Miller, 2021 president of the Maryland Realtors group
“Sales prices continue to climb however, making the path forward challenging for buyers.” Miller added, “Every county in Maryland saw a significant increase in units sold, with a couple counties eclipsing their numbers from the previous year. Allegany County doubled its sales while Dorchester County rose 103.3%.”
Dorchester County saw sales volume grow by 103% with 61 sales in May 2021 versus 30 in 2020. Median sale price in Dorchester in May was $219,900 — a 21$ increase from a year ago, according to the Realtors group.
For Dorchester County in particular, the lower cost of shorefront property when compared to other Maryland locations could be helping this uptick in sales, according to Laura Anderson, President of the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors.
“While home values have increased in the city of Cambridge and Dorchester County as they have elsewhere, a family can still buy a waterfront home here at a price that might not exist elsewhere. New businesses, restaurants, even street festivals, are growing. Part of this economic vitality can be tied to the pace of home sales in this region,” Anderson said.
