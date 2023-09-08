EASTON — Smoke detectors and locking doors are obvious safety techniques for homeowners, but there is so much more to keeping homeowners and Realtors safe during the buying and selling process.
Real estate leads come in many ways, and a referral from a friend or family member is different than a walk-in or website referral. Realtors are in a unique position that sometimes puts them in harms way. As a buyer or seller being aware of this will make all involved have a better understanding of why Realtors ask or do certain things.
Local Realtors say they feel the most vulnerable at open houses and when showing property. Nationally, 4% of agents reported being victims of assault, robbery, theft and other undisclosed crimes. Many of the incidents occurred at open houses, home showings and in the agent’s own vehicle.
Although locally this is rare, it is still a possibility. Each September, Realtors are reminded about potential risks on the job and are asked to review the Member Safety Report (NAR.Realtor/Safety) for themselves and their clients.
Allowing strangers to enter your homes always comes with risks, noted Megan Rosendale, president of Mid-Shore Board of Realtors. That is why jewelry, valuables, and medicines, should be locked up or removed from the property. Some agents make use of visual recordings and posted signs that say “camera in use” to try to deter thieves. There was a situation a few years ago in Talbot County where a person was going to multiple open houses and taking prescriptions, the police and other agents were notified.
Realtors also use a lock box system called SentriLock. SentiLock records the code of the agent who opened the box plus the time the box was opened and when the key was returned. A combination box does not have this protection, and once the combination code is given out there is no way to know who is entering your property.
Rosendale said, “I also speak with my clients about not showing their home by themselves, not all agents, and buyers are who they say they are. We tell our children not to talk to strangers. I tell my sellers not to talk to other agents or buyers and have them refer all inquiries to me.”
Here are a few ways some Realtors protect themselves and their clients:
- They take a picture of the license plate of the buyer’s car and the client’s identification.
- They do not drive or ride with their clients unless they know them well.
- They hold the first meeting with the clients in the real estate office or a public location.
- They do not hold an open house alone.
- They never meet a client for the first time at a vacant property.
- They use a smart phone or application to track their whereabouts and to alert colleagues in case of
- emergency.
- They have their phone charged, carry a charging cord and hotspot for poor cell phone areas.
- They carry mace and maybe even a weapon.
We understand that meeting clients in private locations can be a part of our job, as well as hosting open houses and showing vacant properties in areas with poor or no phone coverage, noted Rosendale. That is why it is important to take preventative measures and be aware of the surroundings to help the agents and clients stay safe from would-be criminals.
The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors mission is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and utilize real property. For more news and information check out the website midshoreboardofrealtors.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.