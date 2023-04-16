EASTON — Talbot County residents and environmentalists shared worries at an April 4 meeting about the impacts of approving a critical area growth allocation for just over half of the proposed Poplar Hill development’s property.
The joint meeting between the Talbot County Planning Commission and the Easton Planning Commission focused specifically on a property owner’s supplemental growth allocation request to reclassify almost 66 acres of land in the town’s critical area from a resource conservation area to an intensely developed area.
The land in question is part of the proposed Poplar Hill mixed-use planned unit development, which includes 456 residential units — including 108 single-family detached houses, 138 townhouses and 210 apartments — along with a commercial area, a public park for the Town of Easton, community open space, walking trails, two community clubhouses and swimming pools and a satellite fire department building.
The proposed Poplar Hill development sits on a 120-acre parcel bounded to the north by Route 333 (Oxford Road) and on the southeast by Route 322 (Easton Bypass). It’s also in close proximity to the Easton Club development, the small Papermill Crossing community and a 200-acre parcel of land being acquired by Easton for a public park.
Nearly 66 acres of the eastern portion of the property are located within the critical area and are designated as a resource conservation area. About 30% to 40% of the single-family units are located within the critical area.
The critical area includes all land within 1,000 feet of Maryland’s tidal waters and tidal wetlands. Land in critical areas is assigned one of the following three classifications: resource conservation area, limited development area and intensely developed area.
Local jurisdictions in the state, including Talbot County, established critical area programs with delineated maps of the critical areas in compliance with a law passed in 1984 in response to a decline in the quality of the Chesapeake Bay.
However, Easton has already used all of its 155 acres originally allowed for growth allocation, meaning that any new growth allocation must come from Talbot County. But, the supplemental growth allocation discussed April 4 was the next step in the process for the town to acquire additional acreage for the Poplar Hill project after the request was submitted.
While the county planning commission will make a recommendation on the growth allocation to the county council, the council isn’t bound to a recommendation as they would be if the planning commission found a comprehensive water and sewer plan amendment to be inconsistent with the county’s plan. Regardless of the final decision the county planning commission makes, the county council has the purview to make the final decision, said Chip Councell, chair of the Talbot County Planning Commission.
The meeting was just another step in considering, reviewing and ultimately making a recommendation on the supplemental growth allocation request, and additional public hearings and meetings will also be held as part of the process.
Once a decision on Poplar Hill’s request is made and introduced as legislation from the county and town councils, the decision is forwarded to the Critical Area Commission for review and consideration of findings of fact and consistency with critical area law, said Brennan Tarleton, Talbot County’s director of planning and zoning.
Attorney Ryan Showalter, who represented property owner 5001 SHR L.C. at the joint planning commission meeting, said the property has been designated by the town’s comprehensive plan as a priority development area for decades, as it was previously planned to be the site of a new regional medical center. The property is also designated for immediate water and sewer service by the county.
The project’s overall proposed density is 3.78 dwelling units per acre, which is just over the Maryland Department of Planning’s 3.5 dwelling unit per acre recommendation under smart growth guidelines. The property’s current RCA classification only allows for one dwelling unit per 20 acres.
Showalter said he’d spent a significant amount of time studying the town’s comprehensive plan, adding that he believed Poplar Hill addressed objectives lacking in other proposed planned unit developments with a “sensitive” design that respected the landscape and maximized utility of the site for users within the parcel and for residents of Easton and Talbot County.
“In doing so, we wanted to be mindful of the critical area, which is why we’re here tonight, which is a driving principle in design,” he said. “I wanted to be mindful of the aesthetics of the Oxford corridor, I wanted to be mindful of the investment in the temple at the south end of the site and wanted to accomplish the town’s objectives of providing a diversity of housing types in a manner that is consistent with town design but also sufficiently dense to make an efficient use of the property.”
Showalter also elaborated on efforts to prioritize park space within the development, saying that preferences have been expressed for multifunction athletic fields. The current plan proposes three fields, a playground, a dog park, a restroom facility, walking trails and parking, with the park area located at the northern end of the site to have open space, rather than development activity, close to Oxford Road, he said, adding that the park will be screened with berms and landscape buffers.
Additionally, the park’s proposed location at the northern end is near the proposed apartments and is in line with the development’s desire to keep impervious surfaces out of the critical area to the extent possible, he said.
Speaking on efforts to minimize impacts to habitat protection areas as required by the project application, Showalter said the habitat protection areas relevant to the site primarily consist of the 100 or 200-foot shoreline development buffer and nontidal wetlands. Wetlands on the property have been delineated, and “very minimal” wetland impacts are proposed, he said.
The 100-foot buffer and the 200-foot buffer will be fully established, and “for the most part,” the 300-foot setback will also be established, Showalter added. With the exception of two areas relating to the park and a stormwater management facility, the entirety of the 300-foot setback is being reforested. As offsets for those spaces, the developers are enhancing the 200-foot buffer plantings.
Brett Ewing of Lane Engineering added to Showalter’s comments on the buffer management plan, reaffirming that as part of the growth allocation process, the developers are required to establish a 100-foot buffer.
In addition, the developers will plant the full 300-foot buffer, an additional 3.35 acres of planting on the site, which goes “above and beyond” the acre and a half required of the 100-foot buffer, he said.
The overall impervious lot coverage is about 19 acres, and the developers are planning to remove 1.3 acres of forest within the critical area. However, they’re also proposing to plan almost 1,000 trees on the property, Ewing added.
Ewing said from a landscaping environmental perspective, the development would be enhancing the site.
As for traffic concerns, a study was conducted at multiple intersections in Easton, which elicited recommendations from the state highway administration on implementing acceleration and deceleration lanes along northbound Oxford Road, along with a bypass lane for the site to be combined with the acceleration lane that serves Clubhouse Drive, said traffic consultant Michael Lenhardt.
Following clarifying questions from planning commission members, the floor was opened to public comment. Concerns from county residents centered on the increase in traffic, costs and benefits of the development to the greater community and the athletic fields within the park.
Tom Ledvina, president of the Papermill Crossing Homeowners Association, raised issues with what he called the explosion of development in Easton, noting that the town has used up its growth allocation for critical areas.
“When I was growing up and I spent my allowance and I had to go to mom or dad and ask for more, I had to have a damn good reason, and that ought to be the case here as well,” he said. “The Talbot County code is clear that even if a developer meets the minimum standards, as you heard, a request for a supplemental growth allocation doesn’t have to be approved because this plan does not significantly advance the goals of the Chesapeake Bay critical area program — you can and should disapprove it.”
Representatives from local environmental groups also voiced concern with the possible approval of the growth allocation.
Owen Bailey, director of land use and policy for the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, spoke on behalf of the nonprofit to express a preference for a passive meadow park instead of a sports complex, along with a desire for protected bike lanes and pedestrian access to Poplar Hill’s park and the neighboring Easton Woodlands Park.
Grasslands are a threatened habitat on the Eastern Shore, and making the development’s park a passive meadow would help bird species and benefit residents, he added.
Choptank Riverkeeper Matt Pluta emphasized the importance of water quality around the property in question, noting that the upper portions of the river had some of the poorest water quality out of all of the stations his organization monitors.
Referencing a 2018 NOAA study, Pluta said the agency concluded there were “clear signs of ecosystem degradation,” especially in areas affected by rapid growth and development.
“So here we have a situation with very poor water quality already existing, more impervious surface going in; we can only imagine that water quality is going to continue to degrade in this area through this development,” he said. “And for those reasons, you can find this inconsistent with the county comprehensive plan.”
Pluta concluded his remarks by saying that the planning commissions’ decision on Poplar Hill would be “precedent-setting.”
“...the Town of Easton has run out of growth allocations, and so this could be seen as the tip of the iceberg, and it’s important how we act today on the future of how we’re going to decide on this in the future,” he said.
