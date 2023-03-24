Americans are becoming more conscious of preserving our natural resources. While not everyone is a fan of electric cars or washing machines that use less water, some ideas like “rewilding” make sense. Rewilding is restoring part of your lawn back to its natural state. Here are eight points to understanding why rewilding is important:
1. We LOVE lawns.
Over 80 million Americans have lawns and they comprise over 31 million acres of our land. And we spend over 39 million hours a year in lawn care.
2. Lawns require a lot of water.
Watering an average lawn for an hour consumes over a thousand gallons of water, and nationally this runs up to over nine million gallons of water a day — making a green lawn our most irrigated crop (that produces no food or revenue). And this occurs while many states encounter annual droughts.
3. Lawn care uses a lot of gas.
With gas prices soaring, consider the cost of lawn maintenance. In 2018 Americans used over three billion gallons of gas. That’s the same amount of fuel that would keep vehicles going for an entire year in our nation.
4. Gasoline equipment pollutes.
While men love gas-powered lawn mowers, trimmers and chain saws, they do cause a great deal of air pollution. It was shocking to learn that using a lawn mower for an hour generates the same amount of air pollution as driving your car a distance of 45 miles. Gasoline powered garden and lawn equipment generate close to five percent of our national air pollution.
5. Lush lawns aren’t naturally green.
The neighbors with the most verdant lawns didn’t get them naturally. The only way to get these green lawns is with fertilizer and chemicals. Surprisingly, our lawns use almost 10 times the amount of fertilizer than agricultural crops. Many of the products we use on our lawn releases a greenhouse gas called nitrous oxide.
While many people condemn farmers for the chemicals they use on their fields because they run off into streams, rivers and the oceans, homeowners with lush lawns also contribute to the leaching of chemicals that cause algae blooms in bodies of water. These algae blooms result in massive fish kills from deoxygenated water.
6. Pesticides help and hurt.
Annually, Americans use over 80 million pounds of pesticides to protect our lawns, trees and gardens. The negative effects of all these pesticides is that they also kill the helpful insects and plants that occupy our yards.
7. Lawn care is expensive.
While creating and keeping a nicely manicured, picturesque lawn enhances the appeal and value of our homes, it is not a cheap endeavor. Annually, we spend over 40 billion in lawn care. That’s more than we spend on foreign aid in many a year.
8. Lawn care is dangerous.
While cutting the grass can provide great exercise or allow you to have private “zone-out” time, it can also be dangerous. Every year over 7,000 people are injured from lawnmower accidents. Children and young teenagers who cut the grass but are not safety conscious are especially prone to accidents.
If you want to check out a more economical way to cut your grass and reduce the use of herbicides, the new Dandy Technology (dandytechnology.com) robot lawn mower cuts grass and also spot treats weeds.
I love walking in a lush yard in bare feet and admit I have “yard envy” when I see a phenomenal yard. But considering the facts, maybe it’s time we reconsidered some of our current lawn care practices. Next week I’ll share practical tips on rewilding your yard.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
