Rock Hall receives $800,000 in CDBG funds for Haven Road water main replacement

ROCK HALL — Rock Hall Councilman James Cook said he was ecstatic to learn the town was awarded a Community Development Block Grant for $800,000 for the Haven Road water main replacement project.
The project will span the entirety of Haven Road, from the intersection with N. Hawthorne Avenue until the road dead ends.
According to the application, the project will total $819,113. Any funds exceeding the $800,000 from CDBG will be paid by the town using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“The Town of Rock Hall proposes to utilize grant funds from the CDBG program to improve impaired water services to the low-income community of 48 residents along Haven Road,” the application states.
The CDBG program supports local community development activities that address needs in infrastructure, economic development projects, public facilities installation, public services and more.
“This is what the CDBG income survey was all about, being able to apply for an $800,000 grant. So really, the community for the last, better part of two years, participating, and you (Cook) really picked up the ball and ran with it,” Mayor Dawn Jacobs said.
The income survey was conducted in the winter and spring of 2021, the application states.
Many residents, council members and town employees helped in securing the funds, including going door-to-door to solicit responses for the income survey and helping write the proposal.
Rock Hall received one of that larger allocations of CDBG funds, Town Manager Bob Resele said.
“Haven responded with, it was like a 98-point-something response rate and that’s why they were able to be bumped up to the front of the list,” Cook said. “We have a million things that we need to do, 99% of them infrastructure, but with the community’s response and help and actually participating, that … enables us to make these things happen.”
The income survey responses show that 57.7% of residents on the road are low- and moderate-income, the application states.
Cook said he hopes the community sees this and knows that, moving forward, when the council asks something of them, it’s “really trying to make it happen.”
In addition to survey responses, 17 Haven Road residents wrote letters showing support for the project.
Mayor Jacobs said other streets are being looked at for similar projects to occur next year, where there are other opportunities available.
“There’s a lot in the works coming that hopefully will help us get past this yellow water nonsense,” Jacobs said.
Resele said there will be a lot of temporary inconvenience during the project, because the entire road will need to be torn up to replace all the pipe, service laterals and fire hydrants before repaving the road.
The present water mains along Haven Road were constructed in 1972, the application states. The mains are cast iron with lead elbows, which corrodes, causing discolored water. The main also leaks, wasting water and impacting health and safety.
