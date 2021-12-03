Everyone is excited about celebrating with friends and families during the Christmas season. These can be exciting home and office parties featuring friendship, fashion, and fine food. But wisdom dictates that we safely enjoy all these in moderation. The following tips for Covid-19 and alcohol considerations can help make this your best holiday season yet.
If you have Covid-19 concerns, the lowest risk event would be a virtual event. Employers hoping to cut costs and maintain safety could send themed baskets of goodies that may include champagne, cookie decorating kits, or other food items to employees’ homes in advance of the event—with strict instructions on their opening. To increase the festivity, consider including trivia games to play and invite employees’ family members to join in as well. Virtual events can be a wonderful way to creatively celebrate separately together.
For live gatherings, follow local mandates regarding social distancing and masks. If you do require guests to wear masks, why not have a contest for the best holiday decorated mask? Other tips include trimming down the normal guest list, ensuring better ventilation, and shortening the length of the party. If possible, consider adding an open-air aspect to your soiree, such as gathering outside around a roaring bonfire to sing Christmas carols. And consider requesting that out-of-town guests not attend.
If your business or family opts not to hold a holiday party, why not instead choose to make it a charity support event with the funds normally budgeted? Employees or guests who would have attended could drop off canned food, clothes, or toys to benefit local non-profits. In lieu of a party, employers could instead use the budgeted party funds for employee bonuses—now there is a real “stocking stuffer!”
The second major concern with office or home parties is alcohol and the holidays are one of the biggest times for DUI arrests. Founded in 1980, M.A.D.D. (Mothers Against Drunk Driving, www.M.A.D.D.org) has been instrumental in helping cut the number of drunk driving deaths in half. In 2017, over 10,800 people died in drunk driving crashes (one every forty-eight minutes) and more than 300,000 people were injured. Annually, drunk driving costs our nation over $136 billion and about one third of all arrested drunk drivers are repeat offenders. With the availability of legal marijuana, even more impaired drivers fill the roads — many mixing alcohol and drugs!
So, what can you do to make your parties that include alcohol safer? First, if you plan to drink, assign a designated sober driver, or hire an Uber to take you to and from your party. Second, if you are hosting an event and a guest is inebriated, take their keys from them and either drive them home or hire your own designated driver for the evening to take intoxicated guests safely home. Third, understand the impact of alcohol. Intoxication is not based on what you drink, but in the actual amount of alcohol in your system over time. A standard drink is a twelve-ounce beer, five-ounce glass of wine, or one-and-a-half ounces of hard liquor—and the average person only processes alcohol at about one drink per hour. No amount of coffee, food, exercise, or hot showers sober a person quickly. Only time will do this, and it takes about one hour per drink for your body to metabolize each drink.
Christmas is one of the most joyful and celebrated times of the year. With intentional consideration, advance planning, and careful observation of your guests, you can make your home or office Christmas party safe and enjoyable for everyone.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
