Nothing announces the arrival of spring better than watching people groom their trees and shrubs. All winter long, while watching deer and turkeys feed along the rear of our property, I’ve anticipated cutting down broken limbs, hauling away dead trees, and cleaning up brush piles. These seven tips will help you safely clean up your trees and shrubs.
Survey your property
Inspect your property to identify trees and shrubs that need trimming and note any that could injure you or that may require professional help. Check for hornet or ground bee nests. While surveying your property, observe any exterior damage that your home, gutters, or heating and air conditioning systems may have experienced during the winter. Write any obvious concerns on a separate list to address once you have trimmed and pruned your shrubs and trees.
Seek help
If you don’t feel comfortable using power tools or trimming trees, ask a friend to help or hire a landscaper. It’s better to be safe and ask for help than risk injury attempting something you’re not equipped or prepared to do.
Put safety first
Inspect your ladder before each use and replace it if you find cracked welds. Use a partner to support your ladder and be your spotter to alert you of trouble you may not see. If the ground is soft, delay your project until the ground dries out or place a large board or boards on the ground to provide a solid footing for your ladder. Ensure that everyone wears proper hearing, eye and hand protection. Tighten any loose bolts on trimmers and tree saws and sharpen the blades. If using your chain saw, sharpen the blade, tighten the chain and fill the oil and gas tank with the appropriate fluids. Ensure no loose clothing can interfere with your trimming.
Time your pruning
As it says in Ecclesiastes 3:1, “There is a time for everything.” This certainly applies to pruning and trimming trees. Unless there is a potential hazard you want to avoid, don’t prune or trim trees in the fall. If you do, you will stimulate unwanted growth at the wrong time of year. Wait to groom your trees until they are dormant in late winter or early spring.
Select branches to cut
Prune any small, younger branches early to reduce the chances of scarring trees. Prune weaker branches with V-shaped angles, but don’t trim the more mature branches that extend from the tree in a U-shaped angle. Don’t leave a long branch stub after trimming and don’t remove the branch collar. Branches under two inches in diameter are appropriate to remove but think twice about removing branches that are two to four inches wide. Unless you have a particularly good reason, don’t remove branches over four inches in diameter.
Keep the proper height and width
Once completed, the lateral branches should be one-half to three-quarters of the diameter of the stem where they attach to the tree. Otherwise, remove them. When you finish tree grooming, the ratio of living crown (the leaf bearing section of a tree composed of branches) to tree height should be two-thirds.
Remove vines
Remove any heavy climbing vines that can siphon water and nutrients away from your trees and potentially kill them. Use herbicides containing glyphosate such as Killzall or triclopyr such as Brush-B-Gon to kill vines to the root. (Use protective clothing and a mask when applying these chemicals.)
Grooming your greenery can be rewarding. Consult the experts at your local lawn and garden shop for further information.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
