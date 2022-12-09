If you are a pet parent, keeping your pet safe is important. While Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are fun times of decorating, eating luscious foods, and entertaining, these holidays are an especially dangerous time for pets. Because pets are naturally curious, given the opportunity, they will drink or eat just about anything. Therefore, you should consider these seven tips to keep your pets safe:
1. Make your Christmas tree safe.
Secure your tree so it cannot be pulled over and injure your pet. Buy a Christmas tree fence to prevent your pet from drinking the water that refreshes your tree. This water can contain fertilizers from the tree or chemicals you put in it that can sicken your pet if ingested. Stagnant tree water also breeds bacteria which can also sicken your pet. If any presents are wrapped food, place these elsewhere until ready to be opened to prevent your pet from eating what is not healthy for them.
2. Use artificial greenery.
While decorating with greenery makes your home festive, you may not know that certain natural greenery can be poisonous to pets. Mistletoe and holly can cause pets to suffer heart and stomach problems. Certain types of lilies can cause cats to undergo kidney failure. A safer alternative is artificial plants and greenery made of silk or plastic. (If you decide to use real greenery, install it where your pets can not reach it.)
3. Avoid tinsel.
Everyone loves the allure of bright, flowing tinsel on the Christmas tree. Sadly, so do cats who see it as a toy with which to play. However, please know that if ingested by your pet, it can cause digestive tract obstruction, severe vomiting and dehydration. Find another way to brighten your tree and keep your pets safe.
4. Use battery operated candles.
Lit and unattended candles can attract your pet’s attention. Your pet may inadvertently knock over a lit candle and cause a fire. To keep your pets and household safe use battery operated candles instead.
5. Watch the wires.
To keep your pets safe, keep power cords, batteries and glass or plastic ornaments out of reach. If your pet bites into a power cord it can receive a lethal shock. Should your pet bite and puncture a battery it could suffer serious burns to its mouth or stomach. If your pet bites into an ornament it can hurt its mouth or digestive system.
6. Avoid people food.
Pets will go to great lengths to eat what we eat. Do not leave plates or tables of food unattended. If your pet eats chocolate or anything sweetened with xylitol it can suffer or die. Ask your guests not to feed your pets any table scraps. Make sure all trash cans are secured so your enterprising pet can’t access them. Also, don’t leave alcoholic drinks unattended as they can also seriously harm your pet and cause respiratory failure.
7. Make a pet retreat.
Holiday gatherings are by nature fun, festive and loud. Prepare a quiet retreat for your pet to have peace and quiet when they need it. While we all enjoy celebrating New Year’s Eve, this is a dangerous time for pets. Confetti we use to ring in the new year can also get clogged in your pet’s intestines and possibly require surgery. Noise makers, poppers and fireworks can terrify some pets. If your pet does not tolerate loud noises like fireworks, consider taking your pet to a kennel for temporary boarding.
No matter what holiday you celebrate in December, be sure to make your preparations complete by protecting your pets.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
