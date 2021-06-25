EASTON — The state and local housing markets are bucking the national trend of cooling sales.
Debbie Leber, executive director of the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors, said several factors are driving the local market, even with the pandemic in retreat and people being called back to work.
But first the numbers:
Maryland’s May 2021 housing market continued its robust growth with home sales reaching 9,334, an increase of 46.1% over the previous year’s sales of 6,389.
Average sales price rose 19% to $435,504 over last year’s figure of $366,059. The median sales price of $370,000 grew 14.9% from $322,000 in May 2020.
Talbot County numbers also reflect this statewide strong market. Talbot County average sold price was $718,272 up 88.89% over May of 2020. Median Sold price was $425,000 and increase of 41.9% from 2020.
More than 80 homes were sold in May and the average number of days a home stayed on the market was 39 compared to 91 days in 2020.
Leber said the remote working trends are actually helping the local market. According to a number of employment agency reports, higher wage workers are being given the green light to work from home even as the pandemic weakens.
Low mortgage rates also continue to drive demand. Just this week, a variety of major mortgage rates dipped to eye-popping lows, given the country is coming out of a pandemic that impacted tens millions of Americans financially. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates grew, interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages dwindled, according to various reports. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage decreased. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low.
Finally, Leber said, is the area. “The Eastern Shore is an amazing place to live.” And that attracts home buyers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.