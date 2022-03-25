Recently, a seller on Amelia Island, Florida received 20 offers on the first day his home was available. The winning offer specified a seven-day close with two years rent-free post occupancy while the seller built a new home. If you are about to enter the home buying frenzy, you need to have your “financial ducks” in a row to win out over multiple offers. These six “insider tips” will give you a competitive edge. Happy house hunting!
1. Hire a buyer’s agent.
Working with a real estate agent as a “Buyer’s Agent” is an absolute necessity. Find an agent you like and sign a Buyer Agency Agreement so he/she can represent you and not the seller. Your agent can then represent your best interests in your home buying process. Be transparent with your agent about your desires and financial capability. The more honest you are with your agent, the more likely you will be to land your dream home.
2. Obtain your pre-approval letter.
If you need to finance your purchase, obtain a pre-approval letter first. A wise move is to get your lender to prepare a pre-approval letter at several price points — from your initial offer to your highest. This way, you do not waste precious time getting a higher one written in the event of a multiple offer or counter-offer situation.
In the event you must increase your purchase price, ask your lender if they offer a “No-Closing Cost” loan. Many lenders will offer a loan at a higher interest rate and pay all the closing costs. With this loan, you can increase your offer with funds you would have normally needed to cover closing costs.
3. Secure a bridge loan.
If you need to sell another property to make your purchase, either have it under contract (or under contract with a contingency to find your home of choice) or have a bridge loan in place, which will allow you to become a non-contingent buyer. In this market, you cannot afford to clutter your offer with home sale contingencies.
4. Insert an escalation clause.
In the past this “what if” clause was a rarity. But now, with multiple offers being the norm, if you do not have an escalation clause that kicks in when multiple offers are present, you automatically lose out. An escalation clause lets the seller know in what increments and to what ultimate price will you be willing to pay for their property. Be realistic with your agent as to how much you are ultimately willing to pay.
5. Do not fool around.
If you think you can play around with your first offer, you will regret this choice. In a market where inventory is slim, make your best offer first. In a colder market you could afford to make a “low-ball” offer and come up higher, but not today.
6. Make a winning offer.
Work with your agent to develop your strongest offer. Many times, a winning contract involves much more than the sales price. Savvy buyers do not mind paying for associated closing costs of sellers or paying extras other buyers might not consider, such as your agent’s commission or seller moving costs. Ultimately, when a listing agent prepares a seller’s estimated net proceeds sheet, he/she lists out all fees, costs and what the bottom line to the seller will be. So, play it smart and pay for more than the normal costs.
If you employ these six insider tips for competing in a hot market, you will avoid countless heartache and end up with your dream home.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
