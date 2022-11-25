With a snowy winter predicted, make advance preparations now for the onerous task of snow removal. Don’t be blindsided by a blizzard — stock up on extra food and necessities. Also plan to bring elderly relatives living nearby to your home to weather the storm. Use these eight snow removal hacks to handle this year’s snowfall:
1. Be safe.
If you are not healthy, contract a snow removal company to lock in a price for snow removal. To prevent falling, buy strap on ice grippers for your boots or wear an extra pair of socks over yourboots. To protect your back, wear a back brace. Dress to keep warm without overly perspiring. Drink lots of water, come inside for breaks and eat plenty of protein to keep your energy level high.
2. Take your time.
Pushing a snow shovel with heavy snow is a quick way to hurt your back or bring on a heart attack, so plan a strategy for clearing your driveway and sidewalks that prioritizes your efforts at a pace you can handle. If you have children, let them knock the ice and snow off your valuable shrubs with their baseball bats, lacrosse sticks or rakes. Instead of waiting until a massive snow is over, shovel the snow every hour or two until the storm passes.
3. Buy a good snow shovel.
Buy one with an ergonomic handle that is easier on your back and buy attachable handles to convert your shovel into a two-handed tool. You can also attach a handle near the blade to allow you to use your foot to help push the shovel as well. Look into new tools like the Snow Joe Electric Snow Shovel. Spray your shovel with cooking spray to prevent snow from sticking.
4. Use what you have.
If the snow is not wet and heavy, try using your leaf blower or shop vac with the hose hooked up to its exhaust to blow instead of vacuum. You might be surprised at the results, and save hundreds of dollars on what you might otherwise have purchased!
5. Quickly melt the ice.
If there is ice under the snow you just shoveled, a great salt-free DIY hack is to mix one teaspoon of dishwashing soap with one tablespoon of rubbing alcohol in a gallon of water. Mix thoroughly and pour where you need it most. Use sand, birdseed, wood ashes or kitty litter to give your car traction getting out of snow drifts.
6. Safe snow blowing.
Make sure your blower is well-maintained and ready to go. Educate young children that it is not a toy and to stay away. Wear protective hearing protection and never put your hands into the blower to clear any blockages unless you shut the power off.
7. Cover up for quick snow removal.
Use a tarp to cover your car windshield, porch steps or walkways before a predicted snowfall. After the snow ends, lift the tarp to quickly remove the snow.
8. Plan a neighborhood contest.
If many children live in your community, consider hosting a snowman building contest. Require that all the snow must come from your driveway. As the contest organizer, you supply the cocoa, cookies and some prizes. This can be a fun community event.
Winter can be a wonderful time of the year. While snowfall transforms any yard into a magical landscape, you cannot ignore the harsh realities of snow removal. By planning ahead for the rigors of snow removal you can work smarter and not harder… — and stay safe!
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
