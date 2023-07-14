Some strategies to help avoid home foreclosure

EASTON — Foreclosures are not as common as they were in 2008, but the Mid-Shore area does have its share. Because of the COVID outbreak, congress passed the CARES Act, which included a foreclosure moratorium that started in March 2020 and was lifted in September 2022. Most lenders did not proceed with foreclosure proceedings until January 2023. Since then, homeowners not able to pay their home mortgages are going through the foreclosure process.
Pre-COVID pandemic the national foreclosure rate was 2%. According to Attom, a property data group, the most recent May 2023 data shows Maryland has a 4% increase in new foreclosure filings, and a it has 40% increase in the number of foreclosure filings since May 2022. According to Realty Trac, Talbot County, Dorchester County, Caroline County, and Queen Anne’s County have approximately 115 active foreclosures.
Mid-Shore Realtors not only want to help people find a home, but they also want to help homeowners stay in their home, said Megan Rosendale, president of Mid-Shore Board of Realtors.
Mid-Shore Board of Realtors preferred partner Bill McCormick, managing director with CK Capital Management, provided some helpful advice if someone is behind on their mortgage payments.
“I know avoiding foreclosure can be a challenging situation, but homeowners have options to prevent it,” McCormick said.
Here are some strategies to consider to avoid foreclosure:
• Communicate with your lender: As soon as you realize you may have difficulty making mortgage payments, contact your lender. Explain your situation and explore potential alternatives to foreclosure. Lenders may be willing to work with you to find a solution that allows you to stay in your home.
• Understand your options: Familiarize yourself with the local foreclosure laws. This will help you understand the timeline and potential options available to you. You may have alternatives such as loan modification, repayment plans, refinancing, or short selling. Go to the following site to learn about the Maryland foreclosure process: https://www.dllr.state.md.us/finance/consumers/mortforesum.shtml.
• Explore loan modification or refinancing: If your financial situation has worsened since you obtained your mortgage, consider applying for a loan modification or refinancing. These options may help you renegotiate the terms of your loan to make it more affordable.
• Seek housing counseling: There are free or low-cost programs available to you. Contact a HUD-approved housing counseling agency to get assistance. Housing counselors can provide guidance on foreclosure prevention, budgeting, and negotiating with your lender. Go to the following site to find Maryland HUD resources: https://www.dllr.state.md.us/finance/consumers/mortforeinfo.shtml.
• Review your budget: Evaluate your financial situation and create a realistic budget. Identify areas where you can cut back on expenses or increase your income to make mortgage payments more manageable. Prioritize your spending to ensure you can cover your essential housing costs.
• Consider selling your home: If staying in your home becomes unfeasible, you might consider selling it before foreclosure proceedings begin. This way, you can potentially pay off your mortgage and avoid the negative impact of foreclosure on your credit history. If you owe more on your mortgage than the current market value of your home, you can explore short selling your home with your lender.
• Respond to any legal notices: In the event you receive any notice at your home or via certified mail, it is critical to respond promptly and seek legal advice if necessary.
• Beware of foreclosure rescue scams: There are many people that try to take advantage of homeowners in foreclosure. Be cautious of individuals or companies that offer to save your home from foreclosure for a fee. Do your research or seek legal advice before engaging in their services.
Remember, every situation is unique, and the availability of options may depend on your specific circumstances. Consult with a qualified attorney or housing counselor to get personalized advice tailored to your situation. If you have questions you can connect with McCormick at 302-543-8462 or email him at wmccormick@ckcapitalmanagement.com or check out the website www.ckcapitalmanagement.com.
The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors has over 600 Realtors and preferred partners. The mission of the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and use real property. MSBR provides its members with resources to conduct business professionally in accordance with the Realtor Code of Ethics.
