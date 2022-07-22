When you cut your lawn two worlds collide — yours and the kingdom of Apoidea, the superfamily of 16,000-20,000 different types of bees. It is important to co-exist because they are vital to our world. When bees land on plants, they transplant pollen from the male part of the plant to the female part of the plant.

