When you cut your lawn two worlds collide — yours and the kingdom of Apoidea, the superfamily of 16,000-20,000 different types of bees. It is important to co-exist because they are vital to our world. When bees land on plants, they transplant pollen from the male part of the plant to the female part of the plant.
This microscopic act is responsible for over 70% of the production of vegetables, fruits and nuts that we eat. Also, bees pollinate cotton fields, impacting the production of cotton. So, we must learn ways to trim our yard without agitating bees and make our yards as unattractive to bees as possible. Follow these nine tips to bee-proof your yard:
1. The cut grass conundrum.
Science has discovered that the smell of cut grass that we enjoy so much is a distress call from grass that draws certain insects to help it. Sadly, this distress call also attracts parasitic wasps. So, cutting grass and dealing with bees is going to be an ongoing struggle.
2. Bee-proof your home.
A key step is learning how to “bee-proof” your home and lawn. Prevent bees from forming hives by sealing up cracks or crevices in outside walls or on decks and porches. Install screens over drain spouts and seal up tree cavities to prevent access.
3. Clean Up after cookouts
Clean up left over meat on the grill as bees look for protein. Avoid leaving any food trash in the yard and close all trash containers tightly. Also, before sipping a drink, check your cup first since bees are attracted to sugar.
4. “Bee-come” familiar with your lawn.
While wasps and bees are hard to see, if you approach a nest too closely, you will find a “welcoming committee.” Carefully walk around your lawn and identify any bees or wasps coming out of the ground, bushes or underneath sheds. Then contact a pest control company to treat this nest. If you don’t do this when you run over a nest or operate your mower, trimmer or chain saw near one, you will elicit a fierce attack mode from its occupants that are extremely aggravated by the vibrations.
5. Wear protective clothing.
To prevent being stung, wear long pants and a long sleeve shirt.
While it may be hot doing so, the extra protection is worth the effort. If using a trimmer or chainsaw, wear protective gloves.
6. Mow at the best time.
According to most mellitologists (bee experts) bees are mid-morning risers and will be out pollinating during the day. So, the best time to mow your grass and avoid bees is before 9 a.m. or after 5p.m.
7. Use natural repellents.
Contact your local garden center for tips on plants you can add to your yard to deter bees and wasps. Basil and lemongrass, while great for cooking, repel mosquitoes and wasps. Wasps are also not fond of cucumber, eucalyptus or thyme. Essential oils are also excellent natural bee deterrents. Consider using geranium, lemongrass, clove and peppermint oils in diffusers to hang out a “Do Not Disturb” sign.
8. Be fragrance-free.
Even if you aren’t mowing the lawn, you may still encounter bees and wasps. When doing lawn work, avoid wearing colognes, perfumes or clothes laundered in floral scented detergents.
9. Avoid dumping.
No matter what, do not dump food waste on your lawn. And don’t leave garbage outside. Both are strong bee attractants.
While there is no total solution to being stung by bees, these tips should reduce your chances of bee encounters.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
