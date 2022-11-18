SUDLERSVILLE — The Sudlersville Board of Appeals tabled a request for a special exception permit Oct. 27 that would allow a 16-bed drug treatment facility proposed by Affinity Recovery LLC.
Affinity Recovery LLC is a drug treatment and recovery company based out of Maryland that provides all levels of drug treatment and recovery services across multiple locations.
The proposed facility would provide service to those who have successfully completed the more intense detox treatments that patients initially start out with in their recovery journey, said Rachel Markus, an Affinity Recovery LLC clinician and potential director of operations of the Sudlersville location.
The proposed Sudlersville location is meant for clients who are, as Markus states, “at a place to start reentering society,” designating it a 3.1 level recovery facility that combines clinical services such as group therapy and outpatient services, such as medical or dental care with residential services that assign chores and other household responsibilities to the clients.
The property at 106 Charles Street was bought by Michael Silberman and Michael Rothstein in March 2022 with the intention to hold 16 beds for clients in the recovery process.
The Sept. 15 recommendation from the town planning commission gave the proposal a favorable recommendation with stipulations that Affinity Recovery operate a low-intensity residential substance abuse disorder facility with a minimum of two staff members on duty at all times, the parking lot does not exceed 16 spots, the facility house a maximum of eight clients at a time, and the Queen Anne’s County Fire Marshal grant approval as well.
In her testimony, Markus said Affinity Recovery’a goal for the facility was to provide treatment to clients who meet their “pretty strict criteria,” stating they do not accept clients with “heavy duty mental health issues” or criminals that are “concerning or present any sort of safety issue to the community,” using the example of individuals with a history of assault.
However, Markus couldn’t guarantee the Board that all clients would not have a criminal history. She said they are “looking for clients who are motivated and have successfully completed higher level care and are now interested in restarting their lives.”
Residents opposing the facility’s approval, such as Valerie Satterfield and David Ruffner, brought up concerns about the property being located between Sudlersville Elementary and Middle schools.
“While I agree that a treatment facility needs to go somewhere, I don’t believe that’s the right spot,” Ruffner said. “Poor planning on their part doesn’t make it an emergency on our part.”
Rothstein reassured concerned community members there will be no clients accepted who possess “major” criminal histories, such as sexual offenses.
These concerns were raised after Markus said stabilized clients will have freedom to roam in and out of the facility during the day as most, if not all, will possess jobs 30 days upon entering the program, as well as personal vehicles.
In the same breath of concern, Satterfield mentioned Affinity Recovery’s request to increase the occupant capacity from eight beds to 16.
“There’s a big difference between a nursing home with 16 beds where you have people who are not in and out for the most part, who are inside the facility, who are not parking, who are not in and out going to work,” Satterfield said.
He said Affinity’s argument that the facility does not need more than 16 parking spaces is not realistic, “in order to make 16 beds a reality, 19 spaces must exist in the parking lot.”
According to the Sept. 15 Sudlersville Planning Commission minutes, available space for parking played a significant role in the Commission’s maximum capacity consideration between allowing eight and 16 beds.
In section 10-3, the part of the code that designs the parking ratios for all town parking regulations, the second table that classifies group living/day care services as commercial properties dictates that there are to be two parking spaces per every 1,000 square feet, including one drop off/pick up space per every 1,000 square feet.
As of right now, the 106 Charles Street property possesses 11 off-street spaces — nine spaces in the back of the building and two in the front, with separate driveways. The planning commission, considering eight clients with three maximum staff members, determined the current parking lot would provide sufficient space to provide a favorable recommendation.
James Peters, the attorney representing Affinity LLC, argued for eight more beds, saying his client bought the 5,200 square foot property under the impression that it was already a 16-bed facility when it was an assisted living facility.
According to the planning commission minutes, the reason 16 beds were approved at the assisted living facility was because the residents did not drive.
Silberman stated in an interview, “although the vast majority of patients will not, and do not, have their own vehicles, in the rare occurrence that a patient does, they are permitted to use their vehicle to get to and from their job, or to outside 12-step meetings, or religious organizations.”
Rothstein said clients will be monitored similar to how his facility in Quantico is run — a curfew will be set at 10 p.m during the week, 11 p.m. on the weekends where upon re-entry, the clients will be subjected to randomized breathalyzer tests, as well as being checked for symptoms commonly associated with being under the influence. Rothstein also assured that bed checks occur every two hours throughout the night to maintain records of attendance.
Clients will be under care of a certified substance abuse clinician and behavioral health technicians who will be on site 24 hours a day accompanied by a director of operations.
Rothstein said clients will be at least 69 days sober upon their entry to the facility and assured that many of those clients will be native to the Eastern Shore. He said many clients are coming in with a referral from Hudson Behavioral Health in Salisbury, which specializes in the more high intensity “detox” care.
Board of Appeals member Christopher Stant asked what procedures are in place should any “negative activity” occur during the facility’s operations.
Rothstein said law enforcement has never had to get involved in their handling of clients that violated terms of their program and should it happen in Sudlersville, there is a protocol for staff to notify the director.
Any “significant violation” results in immediate removal from the program, Rothstein said, meaning the intoxicated individual is isolated to be transferred back to the previous facility, or home, and law enforcement would be contacted immediately should that be the course of action determined.
Clients are expected to complete the program in six months, which Rothstein said is ample time to give clients time to find a job, save up to start paying for necessities such as food, clothing, housing, bedding, etc. and work with their case manager to determine if home is a safe and sober place to return to or seek assistance in finding alternative arrangements. He said sometimes clients need three extra months to secure those circumstances, but it’s very rare to see someone stay longer than six months.
Sudlersville Town Commissioner Lauren McMullen, a proponent of the facility, said she believes it is a resource that is “needed desperately in (the) community.”
Referencing QAC Goes Purple, Queen Anne’s County’s effort during the month of September to raise awareness about opioid and drug abuse, McMullen said the drug treatment facility is a step in the right direction, not just the town, but to echo the county’s commitment to end drug abuse as a whole.
“We talk about how we want to help the individuals and that we don’t want to stigmatize individuals, but there’s nowhere for people to go,” she said. “How can we say ‘oh my gosh this county is gonna go purple,’ but we’re not willing to do anything that will actually help them?”
