Many people love spending time on their floating “second homes.” Summer boating is a way to enjoy fun with friends and family, but along with the pleasures inherent in boating come the potential for great danger.
According to a Boating Statistics report by the United States Coast Guard, 5,265 boating accidents caused 767 deaths and 3,191 injuries in 2020. Physical property damages exceeded $62 million dollars. The number of accidents increased over 25% from those recorded in 2019 and the fatality rate increased 26%.
So, here are boating tips to protect you and the ones you love this summer:
1. Check your gas.
With gas prices skyrocketing, the government now allows the sale of E15 gas (normally prohibited from sale during the summer months because it contains 15% ethanol and causes higher air pollution). This fuel costs less than E10 (containing no more than 10% ethanol) and is approved for automobile engines but NOT for boat engines. E15 is federally prohibited for recreational vessel use, damages marine engines, voids warranties, and increases the potential for engine fires. With pumps not necessarily identifying the ethanol content, be sure to check with station operators to ensure you choose the proper fuel.
2. Don’t drink and operate a boat.
Drinking while operating a boat causes one third of all recreational boating fatalities. It is illegal in all states and can have grave consequences. Waves, engine noise, sun, and wind can increase the effects of alcohol. Don’t drink and run a boat; instead designate a qualified, sober operator.
3. Be prepared.
Get a free Vessel Safety Check by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Review and obey all boating laws for your area. File a float plan with friends ashore who can notify authorities if you don’t arrive at your destination. Conduct a pre-boarding safety check to ensure you have enough gas, all proper fluids, safety equipment, and your operator’s certificate. After fueling, open all hatches and run the blower to prevent risk of explosion. If you still smell fumes, don’t start the engine. Hire a mechanic to inspect your boat.
4. Wear life jackets.
Always ensure all passengers and operators wear life jackets. Sadly, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, life jackets could have saved over 80% of all boating fatalities. Even though most regions require jackets to be accessible, in event of an emergency ... if your life jacket isn’t on you, it won’t save you.
5. Watch the prop.
Always ensure that no person or thing gets near your propeller. Educate passengers about staying away from them. Account for all passengers before starting your engine. Watch children alertly and do not allow them to sit on the edge of the boat where they could fall near the props. If someone falls overboard, stop your engine immediately and locate the passenger. Start the engine, turn your boat slowly, and have someone maintain sight with the person overboard. Stop the engine and recover him or her.
6. Watch the weather.
Storms can appear rapidly, so check the weather before you leave the dock. Purchase a weather radio with the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) channel that constantly broadcasts weather updates.
7. Person overboard!
If you fall overboard, remain calm and clear headed. If you’re wearing a life preserver, gently float and wait to be picked up. If you’re not wearing one, look for something to cling to and stay afloat. Don’t try to remove clothing or shoes as your clothes can trap air and keep you afloat. Float on your back or tread water to keep afloat while conserving energy.
Boating can be an enjoyable pastime. Take these precautions to heart and ensure everyone has a safe and wonderful time on the water.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
