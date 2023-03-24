SVN | Miller Commercial earns top national awards

SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate recently brought home several national awards from the SVN National Conference.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

AUSTIN, TEXAS — The Advisors with SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate recently attended the SVN National Conference, bringing home several top honors. The conference was held in Austin, Texas. The office collectively earned two top honors at the event.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.