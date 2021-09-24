EASTON — Bob Greenlee, managing director of SVN | Miller-Chesapeake is pleased to welcome advisor Ross Benincasa. Benincasa will be based out of the Easton office, specializing in historic properties, retail, and multi-family opportunities. Benincasa also consults local municipalities and community organizations on communications and planning strategies.
He has extensive experience in community development and government relations, serving as the director of an economic development and communications organization before joining SVN |Miller.
“Ross is an incredible addition to our team,” said Greenlee. “He adds great depth to the civic services we provide to our clients, and to the marketing platform we provide for our clients.”
Benincasa’s work is heavily rooted in the community. He is an elected commissioner in the Town of Hillsboro and serves as a director on the boards for Talbot Interfaith Shelter and Chesapeake Music.
“I am extremely excited to help the next generation of entrepreneurs and investors around the Eastern Shore,” Benincasa said. “SVN’s expertise throughout Delmarva and my marketing and government background will be a great pairing.”
Ross grew up in Northwest New Jersey and currently lives in Hillsboro with his wife Chelsea and daughter Willow. He and his wife also own a boutique marketing and design firm with offices in Southern Maryland.
If you would like to discuss available opportunities or tenant representation, Benincasa can be contacted at Ross.Benincasa@svn.com or 443-390-2600.
SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate, with offices in Salisbury, Bethesda and Easton in Maryland, Seaford in Delaware and Onley in Virginia, is a financial services firm specializing in commercial real estate. It provides advisory, brokerage, consultation, leasing and asset and property management services to clients in the Mid-Atlantic Region.
