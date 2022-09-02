The greatest treasure we possess is not our vehicles, artwork or jewelry — but our children. This is an important article to share with others. Daily young children pick up a gun and accidentally shoot themselves, a playmate or a family member. Nothing more shocking than this can happen in a household. And it is preventable.
Between 2015 and 2020 there were over 2,000 accidental shootings by children that resulted in 765 deaths. According to a Gallup survey in 2020, 44% of adults live in a home with a firearm, and one third say they are firearm owners. Alarmingly, over four million children live in homes with at least one loaded and unlocked gun! Is it any wonder that firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teenagers?
EveryTownSupportFund.org reported these shocking statistics:
• Annually over 340 children under the age of 18 access a firearm and unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else.
• Over 90% of the victims of accidental child shootings were under age 18.
• More than 25% of these shootings are by children under 5 years old and 25% of the victims are under 5 as well.
• Most of these shooters and victims are boys. Over 80% of the shooters are young boys, and boys and men comprise over 75% of the victims.
• Teenagers, aged 14-17, are the most likely to be shooters and victims, followed closely by preschoolers.
• Over 680 children a year die from gun suicide annually.
• 75% of school shooters get their guns from the home of a parent or close relative.
While these statistics are disturbing, I sincerely hope that this column will serve as a wakeup call for many people to take immediate steps to secure their firearms, teach their households about firearms safety, and become advocates for firearms safety.
So, what steps can you take today to protect your household? The most important thing to do is to educate yourself on this whole issue. Contact firearms safety organizations such as www.BeSmartforKids.org and learn all you can. You can contact the National Rifle Association or state Department of Natural Resources to locate the next firearms/hunter safety classes. Enroll with your spouse and children. Even if you’ve used a gun for years, go through the course with those in your household — this is important so you all have the same information and can discuss all aspects of firearms safety. An educated and informed household will be a safer one!
Next, lock up your guns. A gun safe is not an inexpensive purchase, but it can have lifesaving implications. Ensure only adults have access to the gun safe. If you can’t afford a gun safe now, purchase the best gun locks you can. Your local sporting goods store, gun dealer or even the police department can give you excellent advice on securing your firearms.
Have a frank discussion with your children and educate them on this problem so they will know the facts. Help your children understand that the video games they play do not translate into real life. While in video games a child can be an expert with his video weapon and feel he or she is invincible, in the real world, when you get shot, you can die. Teach your children the importance of treating every gun — even a toy gun — as if it were loaded and NEVER to aim at another person.
Firearms safety is everyone’s responsibility. Safely used, and with the proper supervision, shooting a firearm can be an enjoyable experience. Take the time, energy and effort to protect those you love from accidental shooting deaths.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
