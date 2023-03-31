Last week I shared about the new lawn revolution called rewilding, which is converting some of your lawn back to nature. How can you convert some of your yard into more of a horticultural landscape that benefits both man and nature? Follow these 10 tips to rewild your yard:
1. Create a plan.
One of Stephen R. Covey’s most memorable quotes is to, “Begin with the end in mind.” What could you envision your lawn becoming? How much would you like to revert to nature? Are there natural terrain features such as drainage ditches or waterways that could be ideal locations as starting points?
2. Create a budget.
Luke 14:28 shares the wisdom about counting the cost before you begin building a tower so that you will not run out of money. What do you intend on investing into your rewilding project? How much will you invest initially? How much per month or per year to continue your project? Where will you pull funds from to invest in this project?
3. Consult codes.
If you live in a community with a homeowner’s association, what is allowed in yard care or conversion? Do local building and environmental codes restrict or allow this? Could you earn tax incentives for developing natural habitat such as a tree farm?
4. Research.
The internet and television DIY channels provide a bounty of resources to begin your research. Spend time at the local bookstore browsing the magazine racks for home improvement and gardening magazines that will be tremendously helpful in developing your “back to nature” plan.
5. Hire experts.
Wherever you live you can find many people who will share expertise freely, such as the local county extension office, Department of Natural Resources, 4-H club and agricultural bureaus. Consider paying a horticulturalist or local garden center expert to evaluate your property, test your soil and assess the natural terrain for the best location in which to start.
6. Add unique features.
When considering bringing more of nature back to your yard, many people are establishing bee hives, adding ponds or creating beautiful babbling brooks that enhance nature.
7. Replace landscaping.
To enhance the natural appeal and appearance of your yard try swapping out some grass for native wildflowers, shrubs, grasses and trees. Many of these will not require watering or fertilizing. These will attract insects, birds and a variety of wildlife that would prefer these over the typical yard-fare.
8. Start small.
Rather than bulldoze your entire yard and upset all the neighbors, begin slowly. Taking things slow allows you to see what works and what does not. It also allows you to see a wonderful transformation take place in a logical period.
9. Reduce cutting.
If you want to see a more open look and reduce grass cutting, investigate installing alternative ground cover such as clover, wildflowers and native grasses that include bent grass, red fescue and buffalo grass.
Don’t mow your lawn in May because this is where bees and other insects find food when food sources are scarce. If you can’t handle this, mow less frequently.
While many yards in the west have lots of rocks in place of grass, why not add some distinctive rock gardens with drought tolerant plants like cactus and other plants that would make your yard truly unique?
10. Develop diversity.
You can create varied look with different textures from alternating tall and short plants, installing winding paths, adding birdbaths and surrounding trees with inviting bedding arrangements.
Apply these 10 keys to transform all or part of your yard into a natural showpiece.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
