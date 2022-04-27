EASTON — The Housing Commission of Talbot County, under the leadership of Executive Director Don Bibb, dedicated its newest project, Nicholas Landing, located at the corner of Port and West Streets in Easton on Saturday, April 23 at noon. These energy efficient “net zero” units usher in a new standard for public housing.
This $2.9 million project was completed with the assistance of the Maryland Department of Housing and Urban Development who provided funding and great support for the development through their Energy Efficient Homes Construction Loan Program (Net Zero Program), with a portion leveraged by the Maryland Energy Administration’s Strategic Energy Investment Fund.
Fly Wheel Development and Beracah Homes designed, engineered and built these nine units as a model of new development, in addition to mirroring the vernacular architecture of neighboring historic building, they have accomplished an ambitious sustainability goal of achieving net zero energy performance on the project.
Achieving net zero energy performance for buildings requires significantly reducing energy consumption and installation of sufficient on-site renewable energy generation to offset the remaining energy demand. With NZE as the project imperative, the project team used an integrative design process wherein on-site solar energy potential and energy use intensity of the project’s buildings were analyzed simultaneously throughout the design process. Integrative design is essential to achieving success in the design and construction of high-performance buildings, as it recognizes the interdependence of disciplines that are traditionally thought of as unrelated, such as mechanical and structural, or plumbing and wall assemblies. Integrative design anticipates and solves interrelated impacts on energy performance as the design team moves from schematic design through construction completion.
Flywheel Development analyzed the solar potential of every roof surface on the Port Street and West Street buildings using Helioscope software. The design of the array in Helioscope anticipates various factors including seasonal energy production, typical weather patterns and shading, including nearby structures and roof elements of the buildings. Nicholas Landing faced a unique challenge with regard to the solar design: Easton Utilities does not allow community solar installations. A community solar installation is a solar system that is connected directly into the utility’s grid, and utility customers sign up to virtually receive the energy output from the system on their electric bill. This arrangement would have been ideal because all of the meters within Nicholas Landing could have signed up for a community solar system hosted on the building’s rooftops.
The requirement to “net meter” the solar at Nicholas Landing meant that the solar on the rooftops had to be divided into subarrays and connected directly into the residential units. Since the solar was installed on various roof locations, not all solar panels produce the same amount of electricity, and the subarrays could not be divided equally among the residential units. While the roof planes were not all optimized for solar production, the team was able to site enough high-performing panels to meet on-site energy needs, with surplus electricity production as a buffer for occupant behavior.
By adjusting building components such as the thickness of insulation, the HVAC system, and the type of hot water heater, the project team optimized the building construction. The project’s final energy and performance ratings for space heating, cooling, energy use, and air tightness were adjusted for optimal performance. The project came very close to achieving Passive House Low Energy Building performance, even though this standard was not targeted by the design team. Only space heating demand and air tightness were well over Passive House Low Energy Building requirements. The HERS rating for the project was -5, indicating a Positive Energy Project.
The expected energy cost savings is $1,428 per residential unit per year, for a total of $12,851 in annual savings for the project as a whole. The residents of Nicholas Landing will benefit greatly from the Housing Commission of Talbot’s visionary plan to bring net zero energy living to residents of affordable housing in the community.
Representatives from around the state, the country and also from the international public housing community will attend the dedication to learn more about this innovative project.
The project was named for longtime chairman of the Talbot County Housing Commission Nicholas A. Panuzio, who was a lifelong supporter of public housing. He encouraged the commission to think outside the box, to try new things over and above the traditional role public housing commissions have played.
Under his leadership, the commission became increasingly involved in a variety of public private partnerships using Low Income Housing Tax Credits to support development projects. They also expanded beyond the county limits and are involved in projects in Salisbury and Crisfield.
The commission is in the process of a Streamline Voluntary Conversion Plan for 50 units of public housing called Doverbrook and have signed a letter of intent for the redevelopment of another project on Port Street that will provide 62 multifamily rental units.
